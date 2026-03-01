Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
From ‘brink of failure’ to Rs 1,500 crore: Namita Thapar reveals her most profitable Shark Tank India bet
On the latest episode of Shark Tank India 5, Namita Thapar looked back at her top investments from season one to four, sharing how today one of her invested startups has become a 1500 crore company.
On Shark Tank India Season 5, Namita Thapar has emerged as the second-highest investing ‘shark’. In the latest season, the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals has invested Rs 12.4 crore across 19 deals so far. In a recent episode, Namita reflected on her top investments from the past four seasons. Speaking about one of her standout bets, she revealed that The Bear House, a clothing brand she backed, has grown from a Rs 100 crore valuation last year to Rs 1,500 crore today.
Across the last four seasons, Namita Thapar has made 137 offers in total, converting 111 of them into closed deals. Her total capital deployment stands at Rs 48.6 crore. Talking about her top investments, Namita said, “For me, the most important is the founder, the hunger they have, do they have humility, and do I really want to be a part of their journey. Now, when I reflect on my top investments, Bear House from season 3 would be one, Janitri from season 2 definitely, and Arata from season 3.”
She added, “Both Arata and Bare House, the common factor is their resilience. They came to the brink of failure, and then they turned around the story.”
Also Read: Namita Thapar calls Bonkers Corner her most meaningful deal on Shark Tank India Season 5: ‘Journeys like these deserve to be seen’
Bear House has reached a valuation of Rs 1500 crores
Founders of Arata, a hair care product brand that appeared in Shark Tank India Season 3, said, “When our episode went live, we got organic searches in such big volumes, our scale and profitability went high.” After appearing on Shark Tank India, Arata’s monthly run rate surged from R 2 crore to Rs 9 crore. Today, the brand serves over 20,000 pincodes and boasts more than 2 million followers.
Talking about Janitri from Shark Tank India Season 2, Namita Thapar shared, “In the case of Janitri, I connected them to many doctors and hospitals because of which they got feedback and networks, which are very important in any business.” After the show, Janitri scaled its revenue from Rs 2 crore to a monthly turnover of Rs 15 crore. Today, the brand operates in over 1,000 hospitals across more than five countries.
As for Bear House, the best-performing investment of Namita Thapar, she said, “When I invested in Bear House, just a year back, they were valued at Rs 100 crore, and lately I hear there is a new round coming with somewhere around Rs 1500 crore.” Today, Bear House has become an omnichannel powerhouse; other than online, they have 14 offline stores. From a monthly revenue of Rs 9 crore, the brand has scaled to make Rs 25 crore every month.
In the last four seasons of Shark Tank India, there have been 771 pitches in total, out of which 361 bagged a deal. The total capital deployed has been Rs 301.14 crore.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05