From ‘brink of failure’ to Rs 1,500 crore: Namita Thapar reveals her most profitable Shark Tank India bet

On Shark Tank India Season 5, Namita Thapar has emerged as the second-highest investing ‘shark’. In the latest season, the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals has invested Rs 12.4 crore across 19 deals so far. In a recent episode, Namita reflected on her top investments from the past four seasons. Speaking about one of her standout bets, she revealed that The Bear House, a clothing brand she backed, has grown from a Rs 100 crore valuation last year to Rs 1,500 crore today.

Across the last four seasons, Namita Thapar has made 137 offers in total, converting 111 of them into closed deals. Her total capital deployment stands at Rs 48.6 crore. Talking about her top investments, Namita said, “For me, the most important is the founder, the hunger they have, do they have humility, and do I really want to be a part of their journey. Now, when I reflect on my top investments, Bear House from season 3 would be one, Janitri from season 2 definitely, and Arata from season 3.”