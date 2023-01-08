Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar tells Anupam Mittal ‘Aap humein pasand aa gaye’ and asks him to fix wedding date, netizens call it ‘saas-bahu drama’

Shark Tank India 2 judges or ‘sharks,’ Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal, engaged in a fun banter during a recent Shark Tank India episode. After entrepreneurs pitched their concept, which included a drink, Anupam took the drinks forward and served it to the rest of the sharks. Namita couldn’t help teasing him and pretended it was an arranged marriage set-up. For the unversed, Anupam Mittal is the CEO of the matrimonial site, Shaadi.com.

In the promo shared by the Shark Tank India page, Anupam served the rest of the sharks drinks. An amused Namita said, “Hum aapko dekhne aaye hain, aur aap humein pasand aa gaye. Aap shaadi ki tareek jaldi pakki kardijiye ( We came to see you and we approve of you. You can zero in on a wedding date now).” Hearing this, Anupam reacted and said ‘Wah wah…’ while the rest of the sharks chortled. Shark Tank India shared the video with the caption, “Shark Namita Thapar absolutely adores Shark Anupam Mittal, just like we do!”

However, the clip was met with mixed reactions from fans. While many demanded the return of Ashneer Grover, others called the new season a ‘saas-bahu drama’. One user wrote, “Kya ho gaya yrr is show ko fairytale type bann chuka h drama, emotional scene.” Another added, “This season Shark Tank looks more Drama than business dealing.” “We want Ashneer back. We want to enjoy Aman and Ashneer chemistry,” another added.

Anupam Mittal had earlier penned a note, addressing the criticism regarding the show. He wrote, “Just 2 episodes & the chatter around @sharktankindia has just blown me away. Loads of love & criticism too – ‘if u r never criticised u may not be doing much that makes a difference’ – so keep the bouquets AND the brickbats coming, mazaa aa raha hai.” Meanwhile Ashneer Grover has made it clear that he would not be watching the second season of the show, and even mentioned that he had unfollowed all the other sharks.