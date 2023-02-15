scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Shark Tank India 2’s Namita Thapar gets annoyed as Aman Gupta runs down pitchers talking about their laurels, he retorts ‘Aap devta mat bano’

Shark Tank India 2 judge Namita Thapar feels that there is nothing wrong in 'self-marketing' and boasting about the awards you have won. But Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta do not agree with her.

shark tank indiaShark Tank India 2 airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV. (Photo: SonyLIV)
Listen to this article
Shark Tank India 2’s Namita Thapar gets annoyed as Aman Gupta runs down pitchers talking about their laurels, he retorts ‘Aap devta mat bano’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The latest episode of Shark Tank India Season 2 had Namita Thapar getting annoyed with her fellow judges, Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta, as they stopped the pitchers from boasting about their laurels.

Tuesday’s episode of the show had Chirag Gupta and Himanshu Agarwal pitching their company Deyor, a chatbot that helps in booking travel tickets. During their pitch, they shared that in 2019, Chirag was listed fourth in Forbes’ ’30 on 30′ list Asia and recently he went to Switzerland as the Leader of Tomorrow.

After Chirag and Himanshu finished their pitch and answered all the questions of the judges of the show, Peyush Bansal opts out saying he has no clarity about their business and they have no “passion” and “vision”. Vineeta Singh also says she doesn’t want to invest in the business and Namita Thapar tells them they have no knowledge of their competitors.

Also read |Shark Tank India 2: Peyush Bansal tells pitchers they made ‘biggest mistake’ by accepting Namita Thapar’s offer, she retorts saying, ‘sour grapes’

When it came to Aman Gupta, he said he lost interest in Chirag and Himanshu’s business when Chirag mentioned the awards that he has won. This irked Namita and she interrupted, “Ayee…all of you start to..” But Aman didn’t let her finish and told her, “Aap devta mat bano, humein bolne do (Don’t act like God, let us speak).” Aman continued to tell the pitchers that awards mean nothing and they should just focus on their business. When Chirag tried to reply, Aman stopped him and said, “Don’t talk to me, talk to Anupam.” Anupam Mittal also explained why he is also not interested in investing in their business.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

Before the pitchers left the room, Namita told Chirag and Himanshu, “Don’t take the feedback on awards. Self-marketing is important. If you have won an award, there’s nothing wrong with saying it.” Anupam said, “Galat baat hai (This is wrong) Don’t define yourself with awards. Define yourself with what you’ve made.” Aman agreed with him.

Also read |Shark Tank India 2: Quick-witted pitcher jokes Namita Thapar can’t think outside Pune, makes other sharks laugh out loud

After the pitchers left the room, the ‘sharks’ got into an argument. Namita told Aman that he himself boasts about his awards on Instagram. While Vineeta tried to explain that it is the sequence of what you say which is important, Namita argued, “Koi bhi awards ki baat karta hai, you run down that person.” Anupam ends the conversation by saying, “Chaliye vo bhi mature ho jayega, aap bhi ho jayengi (Cool, he will get mature and you will get a little mature).” Namita tells him and the other sharks, “From now onwards, nobody should post about winning awards on Instagram.”

This is not the first time that the judges of the show have gotten into an argument with each other. Earlier, Anupam Mittal had many showdowns with Amit Jain.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 13:33 IST
Next Story

When Lavani hit the wrong note, made Ajit Pawar see red

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's 3-months-old daughter Devi
Meet Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s 3-months-old daughter Devi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close