Shark Tank India’s Kanika Tekriwal had cancer at 21, says she would be ‘dying in pain’: ’40 doctors told me that I would live for 4 days or 4 months’

Shark Tank India Season 5 judge Kanika Tekriwal recently opened up about her cancer journey on the show when an entrepreneur came in to pitch their product which helps patients with chronic pain. The entrepreneur, Shivraj Sharma, from Delhi, came with his company called Wholeleaf and shared his products of pain relief, which are made of cannabidiols from Vijaya plant. He mentioned that this is a “government licensed pain relief solution that actually works.” Shivraj came in to seek Rs 50 lakh in exchange for 2.1 percent of his company, valuing it at Rs 23.8 crore.

Shivraj shared that he got introduced to this pain relief product when his aunt was undergoing her cancer treatment and they got CBD for her from abroad. Aman Gupta wondered if this was allowed in India, and Shivraj confidently said, “Of course, it’s allowed.” Namita Thapar questioned him about the legality of the product, with regard to the NDPS Act and he shared that the bud of the cannabis plant is classified as a narcotic substance, and is not allowed, but the leaves of the plant have lesser THC, and are allowed for medicinal purposes in India. He also shared that they procure leaves from state governments and they are licensed and standardised.