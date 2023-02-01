scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Shark Tank India 2’s Peyush Bansal makes open offer to Padcare founder, other ‘sharks’ are stumped: ‘This has never happened’

In a promo released by Sony TV, the ‘sharks’ are introduced to the brands, Padcare, Swadeshi Blessings, OLL and Febris.

Shark Tank IndiaPeyush Bansal's latest offer leaves other sharks confused.
The ‘sharks’ will be intrigued by entrepreneurs in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank India Season 2. In a promo released by Sony TV, the ‘sharks’ are introduced to the brands, Padcare, Swadeshi Blessings, OLL and Febris. With regard to Padcare, the entrepreneur explains his company focuses on the hygienic disposal of sanitary napkins. Febris is a medical lifestyle brand that manufactures uniforms, scrub caps among others for healthcare workers. On the other hand, OLL provides skill development classes.

Also Read |Shark Tank judges Anupam Mittal-Amit Jain fight over Scrap Uncle founder Mukul Chhabra, fan reacts: ‘Don’t make it Bigg Boss’

In the video, Namita Thapar is seen asking why Febris hadn’t tied up with more hospitals and said that it was not such an easy task to run a business. The promo also shows the ‘sharks’ being impressed with the young OLL founder whose company has earned Rs 2.2 crore in two years. On hearing this, Aman Gupta calls him a champ.

Coming down to numbers after emotional discussions, Peyush Bansal makes an open offer to the Padcare pitcher, saying, “I’ll give you an offer—you came for 50 lakh—however much you want, you take, at your own valuation.” This leads to the other ‘sharks’ looking at him rather confused and Aman mentions that no one had ever made this kind of an offer on the show.

Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and n...
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on Sony TV and streams on Sony LIV.

