Shark Tank India 2’s Peyush Bansal makes open offer to Padcare founder, other ‘sharks’ are stumped: ‘This has never happened’

The ‘sharks’ will be intrigued by entrepreneurs in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank India Season 2. In a promo released by Sony TV, the ‘sharks’ are introduced to the brands, Padcare, Swadeshi Blessings, OLL and Febris. With regard to Padcare, the entrepreneur explains his company focuses on the hygienic disposal of sanitary napkins. Febris is a medical lifestyle brand that manufactures uniforms, scrub caps among others for healthcare workers. On the other hand, OLL provides skill development classes.

In the video, Namita Thapar is seen asking why Febris hadn’t tied up with more hospitals and said that it was not such an easy task to run a business. The promo also shows the ‘sharks’ being impressed with the young OLL founder whose company has earned Rs 2.2 crore in two years. On hearing this, Aman Gupta calls him a champ.

Get ready to witness the rising power of Indian entrepreneurship as#Padcare, #OLL, #SwadeshiBlessings and #Febris showcase their amazing ideas and cutting-edge innovations. Tune in tonight at 10 pm. pic.twitter.com/GQVsMTWcO7 — sonytv (@SonyTV) February 1, 2023

Coming down to numbers after emotional discussions, Peyush Bansal makes an open offer to the Padcare pitcher, saying, “I’ll give you an offer—you came for 50 lakh—however much you want, you take, at your own valuation.” This leads to the other ‘sharks’ looking at him rather confused and Aman mentions that no one had ever made this kind of an offer on the show.

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on Sony TV and streams on Sony LIV.