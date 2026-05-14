Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work-from-home appeal

Anupam Mittal, judge on Shark Tank India and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call to consider remote work as part of national resilience amid geopolitical instability and fuel uncertainty. Mittal also announced one day of work-from-home for his employees.

What did Anupam Mittal say about PM Modi’s Work From Home directive?

On Wednesday, Anupam Mittal wrote on X, “Kabhi socha nahin, but 1 day remote for 500 employees means 30 k liters of petrol saved a year. Wed r now WFH (Never imagined that one day remote work for 500 employees means 30000 litres of petrol saved a year. Wednesdays are now Work From Home).”

Netizens soon reacted to the decision taken by the Shark Tank India judge. Mittal also engaged in a healthy discussion with them, explaining why he supported the move.