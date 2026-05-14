Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work-from-home appeal
Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal implements one day work from home for 500 employees after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent call to consider remote work as part of national resilience amid geopolitical instability and fuel uncertainty.
Anupam Mittal, judge on Shark Tank India and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call to consider remote work as part of national resilience amid geopolitical instability and fuel uncertainty. Mittal also announced one day of work-from-home for his employees.
What did Anupam Mittal say about PM Modi’s Work From Home directive?
On Wednesday, Anupam Mittal wrote on X, “Kabhi socha nahin, but 1 day remote for 500 employees means 30 k liters of petrol saved a year. Wed r now WFH (Never imagined that one day remote work for 500 employees means 30000 litres of petrol saved a year. Wednesdays are now Work From Home).”
Netizens soon reacted to the decision taken by the Shark Tank India judge. Mittal also engaged in a healthy discussion with them, explaining why he supported the move.
One of the users wrote, “But the productivity will decrease. There’s a reason offices are built. They are dedicated places for collaborating and working professionally.” In response, Anupam Mittal said, “Might actually work better … mid-week break from commute.”
Another netizen commented, “Hi Anupam, what do you think about hybrid office culture? Do you think it declines productivity, or is it just an excuse by some major IT giants? Because if you see the condition of Indian traffic, it takes 1-1.5 hours on average for an employee to reach the office. What’s your take on this, or what do you think this office culture will last in the next 5-10 years, or will hybrids take over?” Mittal replied, “I think it depends on the company and context, but if there were any time in history to consider hybrid, it is now. Eventually, I think most cos will operate 2 days remote per week during peacetime and perhaps WFO during crisis or transformation.”
Internet lauds Anupam Mittal’s decision
While the debate around remote work continued online, several netizens also lauded Anupam Mittal for the move. A user wrote, “This is a great move, Anupam. If more companies follow this, India can save millions of litres of fuel every year and also reduce heavy traffic in big cities.” Another user shared, “Smart move. More companies should take note. This is a win for sustainability, too.” Another comment on X read, “Yes, and companies should seriously explore hybrid models too. Even 2 days of WFH per week for employees can save massive amounts of fuel, reduce traffic congestion, cut pollution, and improve work-life balance without hurting productivity.”
On Wednesday, Anupam Mittal also shared his views on Gen Z being “allergic to work.” In a long post on LinkedIn, he wrote, “Gen Z is allergic to work … I hear HR leaders saying. Rubbish, I say! I think they are allergic to pointless work. In a recent survey, 57% of Gen Z picked learning new skills. Only 12% picked promotions. 21% picked salary hikes. 90% said they would take lower pay for better learning. Not surprising. One of my mentors is a 24-year-old whom I hired via a cold email. Among the smartest and hardest-working people I know. Not chasing a title or pay. Chasing compounding. That’s the shift. They want fair pay, real learning, passion, and ownership. AI will only make this sharper. This is the first generation building careers with AI from day one. Boring work will feel even more pointless. High-learning roles will compound faster. Baaki bakwas hai.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More