Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal slams pitchers for copying US-based apps: ‘You think you have something revolutionary?’

Shark Tank India 2 judge Anupam Mittal pulled up the pitchers of a children’s learning app for being ‘proud’ about their product when it is nothing but a copy of a US-based app. In Tuesday’s episode of the reality show, Sourav and Gunjan Gupta pitched their apps for children under the name, Gunjan Apps Studios. They said when they first realised what they have created with their app, they were over the moon. “It was our Eureka moment. Humne socha humne kuch fodd diya hai,” said Sourav.

After hearing their pitch and experiencing the apps, Vineeta Singh didn’t like the product. She said, “Main isse bilkul sehmat nahi hun, I didn’t feel there’s any learning in the app. Also, it is so addictive that if a kid will do it over and over again, that learning will stop.” The pitcher interrupted Vineeta and said, “You cannot call it addictive.” This annoyed Vineeta and she looked disinterested in the product.

Anupam Mittal told the pitchers that they have just copied a US-based app and are selling it for free. He said, “Sourav, the way you are pitching your apps, it seems like you believe you have made something revolutionary. Have you heard of ABC Mouse? It is a huge app in the US. You have copied that app and have made it free. Have you heard of Kidopia, it is also a similar app. Have you heard of the Appy store? We have created something similar.” When the pitcher tried to deny copying, Anupam told him to meet him outside and that he will show him the games his 5-year-old daughter plays on Kidopia, which looks similar to his app.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GunjanApps Studios (@gunjanapps_studios)

However, another shark, Aman Gupta, found Sourav to be “an interesting guy”. He joked, “bhai kabhi boys party karo, toh merko bula lena (if you ever host a boys party, do invite me).”

But Sourav and Gunjan didn’t get any deal offer from the ‘sharks’. Namita and Vineeta said they don’t want to invest in something that increases the screen time of children. Aman backed out as he thought that the pitchers were “not paranoid about the competition.”

Shark Tank India is a reality show which offers a platform to entrepreneurs who are looking for funding and mentorship from established entrepreneurs. The show airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.