Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal reprimands blue tea brand owners for being gimmicky: ‘Hum log tamasha karne nahi baithe hain’

Shark Tank India 2 judge Anupam Mittal is often mocked by his fellow judges for his comments about everything under the sun. But it was this knowledge of everything that landed Nitesh Singh and Sunil Saha, who had come up with their herbal tea brand to ask for investment on the TV reality show, in trouble. Anupam falsified the entrepreneurs’ claim of being the first blue tea brand and asked them to stop lying.

After listening to Nitesh and Sunil’s pitch, Anupam said, “You made a very big claim but is not true. You said you’re the world’s first blue tea brand and I don’t agree with that. I have spent a few years in America and I’ve had a lot of blue tea. Branded blue tea is available in abundance. Then how did you make the claim? You are doing gimmickry that’s why I am calling you up.”

The pitchers tried to explain themselves and said there is no such blue tea brand in the world and people sell it as sellers. Sunil also gave the example of Anupam’s business of a matrimonial website and said, “Sir, shaadiyan pehle bhi ho rahi thi, par jis tarah aapne usko brand kiya (Sir, weddings were happening earlier too, but the way you branded them)…” Anupam cut him and said, “Bhai, ye sab tigdam mat karo (Buddy, don’t do this wheeling and dealing).” The pitcher laughed it off and said, “We got to try.”

Later, Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta asked Sunil and Nitesh about their sales and Anupam asked why have their sales been stagnant for the past three months. They explained that it is because people are going to buy offline and also claimed that on Amazon their herbal tea is the top-rated herbal tea. This made Aman question them about their marketing strategy and why have they not spent enough on marketing on Amazon.

The pitcher reasoned that this is their reason to be on Shark Tank India. This annoyed Aman a bit and he told them, “Bhai tum log smart ho, over smart mat bano (You guys are smart, but don’t act oversmart).” Later, the pitchers also failed to justify other product details on their packaging and this made the ‘sharks’ back out. Amit also told them, “Aap jhooth bol rahe hain (You are lying).”

Anupam further said, “Te get a simple answer from you, bohot mehnat karni padti hai. Don’t try to impress us. Of course, do a good pitch but along with that answer our questions in short. Hum logg khaali tamasha karne nahi baithe hain yahan, (we are not here just for the heck of it) We want to support founders but you have to give us a chance. You twisted the entire conversation so much that I could not come to the things which I wanted to ask.”

Eventually, after all the ‘sharks’ back out, pitchers request Aman to come on board and the deal was sealed for Rs 50 lakhs for 3% equity and Rs 25 lakhs debt at 12% interest with 16.67 crores of evaluation.