Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Shark Tank India is coming back with a new season and new Shark. Watch video

Shark Tank India Season 2 will be hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, and will premiere soon on Sony TV and SonyLIV.

shark tankShark Tank will air on Sony TV.

The new season of Shark Tank India is upon us. The makers on Tuesday shared a promo for the same in which a vegetable seller is seen teaching a lesson to his buyer on how a business works using economic jargons such as equity and revenue.

The promo was shared with a caption that read, “Ab pura India business ki sahi value samjhega! 💸 #SharkTankIndiaSeason2 coming soon, on Sony Entertainment Television #SharkTankIndiaSeason2onSony.”

The first season of Shark Tank India, which debuted last year, was a sensation among the audience, with the ‘Sharks’ or judges on the show becoming hot favourites of the audience.

The old panel will return to test new waters with some exciting participants this year. Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com), along with new joinee and Shark — Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com will be seen assessing prospective business ventures with potential candidates.

