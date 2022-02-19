Shark Tank India’s Ghazal Alagh reveals some companies she invested in turned out to have terrible products: ‘Oh my God!’

Shark Tank India, a business reality show that started airing in December last year, came to a close earlier this month. In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, who hosts YouTube talk show Figuring Out, MamaEarth’s Ghazal Alagh has opened up about her experience on the show. She said, “On the show, you commit and make a deal with that person, until there is no major disconnect in what they have claimed, the deal stays as you have committed on national television.”

However, Ghazal also shared that certain businesses that she invested in turned out to have terrible products. She said, “There have been deals where you have loved their products, but then you went home and checked those products on Amazon, you go like, ‘Oh my God! What do you do now?’ but you can’t then go back, right? Because the data that they shared was correct, now products don’t have a good rating, then it is your problem. So stuff like that has also happened.”

So what does she do in that situation? Ghazal shared that she asks the entrepreneurs to fix their products. “With the amount of promises we have done on the show in terms of helping everybody to take their brand forward, scale and everything, that’s what you do, invest time and tell them what to do.”

Ghazal also spoke about how her Shark Tank India journey started. She said, “It started with a mail that came in, after that the conversation started. With me at least, we refused a couple of times and then eventually he connected with Varun and said that ‘lets do it, we have to make it work’. As I was taking it very slow, because I had decided, because I am pregnant, I had to physically take care of myself. So, I wanted to be away from PR stuff and focus on work.”

Sharing what the worst part about the show was, Gazal said, “The worst part is when they shoot your stills. You don’t have to use your brains at all, and you just have to pose.” She also said that other than that, she had a great time on the show, especially backstage. “Otherwise it is a very interesting show, I loved being there thought I was there for a very short period of time, of course because of being pregnant, but I gave them, in total, around eight days (eight episodes), but overall experience was very good. It was fun, especially the banter between the sharks, we had a lot of fun backstage,” she said.