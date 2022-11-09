Shark Tank India’s Ghazal Alagh recalls being reduced to tears by woman blogger who said ‘bachcha nahi sambhal sakte, business kaise banayengi?’

Shark Tank India’s Ghazal Alagh commented on the setbacks she has had to face in her career as an entrepreneur. Ghazal appeared in the first season of the reality show as one of the ‘sharks’, but will not return for season two. In a chat with writer Chetan Bhagat, she was asked about the prejudice she faces as a female entrepreneur, and how she handles trolls.

“People called me unprofessional. They said I won’t be able to manage a business if I can’t even manage my child,” Ghazal said, recalling how an influential blogger had shamed her when her son was still very young.

Chetan asked how bad things got, and Ghazal replied, “Very bad, to the extent that I have cried for hours over these things. For example, this same lady, she had once gone through the same thing, it was just that her kids had grown up now. She was a blogger, a celebrated blogger, and I wanted my brand to be featured on her blog… I was trying to convince her to work with us for no money. My son was in my arms while I was talking to her, and he started crying. She told me to handle him first and then reconnect with her. I apologised and said it’s fine. She said, ‘Aapse bachcha sambhal nahi raha, aap business kaise banayengi (You can’t handle your child, how will you handle a business)? And she hung up.”

Chetan also asked her about social media trolling. Ghazal said, “I get trolled a lot. Varun and I are a fun couple. We like to sing and dance. We make Reels. And people comment saying forget all this, focus on work. They also say that what’s the point of earning so much money if you’re going to make Reels on Instagram at the end of the day.” Chetan called it ‘chhoti moti trolling’ and encouraged her to not pay heed to such comments. “If you’re being trolled or enjoying yourself, I think that’s a very good problem to have,” he said.

Ghazal, the co-founder of Mama Earth, became a household name after appearing on the first season of Shark Tank India. She appeared in the fewest number of episodes, and like Ashneer Grover, will not appear in the upcoming second season of the show.