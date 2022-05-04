scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Shark Tank India’s Ghazal Alagh buys an electric car worth Rs 1 cr: ‘Innovation is the key’

Shark Tank India's Ghazal Alagh twinned with her husband Varun Alagh in black as they struck a pose with their new swanky red car.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi
May 4, 2022 2:00:21 pm
ghazal alaghGhazal Alagh with her husband Varun Alagh. (Photo: Ghazal Alagh/Instagram)

Ghazal Alagh, who appeared as an investor on the TV reality show Shark Tank India, has bought a luxury car. She shared a picture of herself with her new car on social media. Ghazal is the co-founder of the beauty brand Mamaearth.

In the photo, Ghazal twinned with her husband Varun in black as they struck a pose with their swanky red car. Sharing the photo, she wrote on Instagram, “Innovation is the key to sustainability. My Audi e-tron allows me to experience comfort while building a better and more sustainable future. It’s all-electric and my safe drive companion in this new era. @audiin #etronInIndia #FutureIsAnAttitude #ad.”

As she posted the photo, many Instagram users congratulated her and her husband Varun. One of them wrote, “Congratulations dear ❤️”. A user added, “You guys are role model for all the entrepreneurs…more power to you 👌🏻”.

Also read |Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar corrects one of her biggest mistakes on the show, shares proud post. See here

The car bought by Ghazal, the Audi e-tron is an electric SUV. The official description of the car reads, “Whether for a weekend trip or a longer trip – with a maximum range of up to 484 kilometers², the Audi e-tron is eminently suitable for long journeys.” It costs Rs 1.19 crore.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Earlier this year Ghazal and Varun became parents to a baby boy. Ghazal shared the news on social media by posting a heartwarming picture.

Earlier, in an interview with Raj Shamani, Ghazal Alagh spoke about how her Shark Tank India journey started. She said, “It started with a mail that came in. After that the conversation started. With me at least, we refused a couple of times and then eventually he connected with Varun and said that ‘lets do it, we have to make it work’. As I was taking it very slow, because I had decided, because I am pregnant, I had to physically take care of myself. So, I wanted to be away from PR stuff and focus on work.”

