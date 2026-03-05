Shark Tank India pitchers built Rs 3 cr business without investing a rupee, ‘sharks’ call them ‘best salesmen’ but won’t invest: ‘Unfundable’

Namita Thapar has been the center of attention on this season of Shark Tank India. At the beginning of this season, GOAT Life’s founder flirted with her during his pitch, and in the latest episode of Shark Tank India 5, Namita Thapar was in for some flattery once again. During their pitch, the founder of F2 Fintech went on to laud Namita on various occasions during his pitch, and while he earned a compliment from the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, he failed to bag a deal on the show.

F2 Fintech is an AI-powered digital lending aggregator that allows one to compare their loan options. Through its AI bot, which guides users to the best loan option, the founders claimed to be the first to adopt this. Founded by Harpreet Singh and Abhinav Awal from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, the founders were lauded by the Sharks for their salesmanship. They came to the tank asking for an investment of Rs 1 crore in return for 3 percent equity, placing the company’s valuation at Rs 33.33 crores.

Also Read: From ‘brink of failure’ to Rs 1,500 crore: Namita Thapar reveals her most profitable Shark Tank India bet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india)

While Viraj Bahl lauded Harpreet for being a great salesman, the founder went on to flatter Namita by sharing that just like her, even he and his partner chose to do CA at an early age. However, they later dropped out and did an MBA. When Abhinav revealed he wasn’t the kind of person who could study CA for 6 years, Vineeta looked at Namita, asking who those people were who studied so much. Soon, Harpreet went on to call Namita ‘100 mein se 1 wali personality’ who managed to crack CA at the age of 21. Following this flattery, Namita went on to call Harpreet a fabulous salesman.

Later, the pitch got intense after Kunal Bahl asked, “It’s a commission agent business, so how is this different from others?” When the founders revealed plans to replace tele-calling efforts with AI, Varun said, “In India, more than 30 million people are employed in voice calling. If this is implemented and adopted at this level, there will be a lot of job losses. It scares me.”

The founders further shared that, in FY 2022, they did a business of Rs 20 lakhs, in 2023-24, their revenue was Rs 3.5 crores with an EBITDA of Rs 21 lakhs. In 2024-25, they made sales of Rs 3.73 crores at an EBITDA of Rs 28 lakhs, and year-to-date, they earned Rs 3.5 crores, projecting to close with an EBITDA of Rs 45 lakhs. While the numbers didn’t impress the Sharks, Namita and Varun pointed out that they expected more profit.

‘I felt very special’: Namita Thapar

While all the Sharks had the same feedback to give, Kunal exited from the deal first and said, “I like two things about you – your sales energy and that you guys have caught on a segment. Other than this, I didn’t like anything. Every small or big company is trying to bring AI into their business, and you’re doing the same, but today, your entire business depends on offline telecalling. It’s not a venture fundable business, so I am out.”

Varun also shared similar feedback and said, “You guys are genuinely good salespersons and business drivers, but just like Kunal said, I didn’t find this to be an investible business. There will be issues in raising investment further, but it will make profits for you, so I am out.” He, however, predicted that both pitchers will be driving their dream cars of choice — Ford GT Mustang and Rolls Royce Ghost — in the next fives years.

Story continues below this ad

Viraj also added, “You guys will flourish in this business, but it’s not a fundable / exit getting business, so I am also out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india)

Namita lauded the flattery she received and said, “A salesperson is someone who understands personalization and customization to make the other person feel special, and you shared a few facts about me casually, so I felt very special. You guys are talented, but right now, this is just a commission business. FinTech in India is one of the biggest stories, but after a point, scalability will be a question. We are all saying the same thing; unfortunately, I am out.”

Vineeta also opted out and said, “When you came in, you made an impression of this being a tech platform. I expected that people were coming on the app for your comparison tool; it’s a digital business. Later, I learned it’s a calling-based business that is outgoing. I am also not comfortable with your numbers. I am not able get the trust and transparency, so I am out.”