Shark Tank India 2: Young entrepreneurs claim they made Rs 85 lakh last month, Peyush Bansal says ‘Mujhe toh aur kam lag raha tha’

Shark Tank India Season 2 has been witnessing a wide range of entrepreneurs from different walks of life. The upcoming episode of the show will see three college kids seeking investment for their drone company. The entrepreneurs leading the company include two men who have just finished college and a woman who is still in her fourth year.

The ‘sharks’ applauded the young entrepreneurs, and Namita Thapar said, “Fantastic to see a woman in step.” The entrepreneurs asked for Rs 75 lakh for a 4% equity in their company. When asked for their financials, the entrepreneurs revealed that they had made Rs 85 lakh in the previous month and were looking to close the year at Rs 4 crore.

Listening to their numbers, Amit Jain said, “Kya baat hai.” Peyush Bansal added, “Mujhe toh aur kam lag raha tha (I thought it would be lesser).”

Shark Tank India gives a platform to entrepreneurs who are seeking investment in their companies. This is the second season of the Sony TV show. The first season was a success, and one of the ‘sharks’, Ashneer Grover, found a big following online. However, he is not a part of the latest season of the show.

In an appearance on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast, Ashneer said that he ‘dominated’ season one, and implied that a deal couldn’t be struck for his return. He said, “Ab main zyada detail mein nahi jaunga, but simple si baat hai ki dekho, Kohli agar Bhopal ki team se khelega, usne 300 run maar diye, toh woh dominate kar raha hai na game? Ab usko India se khelna chahiye. Hala ke main yeh nahi bol raha ke baaki log koi kam hain, but main zyada tha, kya karein? Maine dominate kar diya show (I won’t go into detail, but it’s simple. If Kohli plays for a small team and hits 300 runs, he will dominate the game. It’s time for him to play for India next. Not to take anything away from the other sharks, but I dominated the show).”