Shark Tank India: Entrepreneur invents a faster way to cook, sharks say he isn’t a hustler

Shark Tank India is in its finale week so fans of the show have only a few more pitches they can witness this season. In a recent pitch shared on Sony TV’s Instagram handle, an entrepreneur presented his product On2Cook, which is a faster way to cook.

The entrepreneur presented his new cooking technology that can save up to 70% cooking time and 50% energy. As he spoke about his product, he also gave a demonstration and prepared some chicken for the ‘sharks’. In seven minutes, he prepared a delicious food item that really impressed the judges but the business did not turn out to be very impressive. He asked for Rs 1 crore for 1% equity, thus valuing his company at Rs 100 crore.

Since the business was pre-revenue, Vineeta Singh got out stating that she does not invest in pre-revenue ventures. The other ‘sharks’ tried to learn about the business as Anupam Mittal asked more questions about the finances of the business but did not get any satisfactory answers. As the entrepreneur suggested that he has some outside investors interested, Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta were keen to know more but found that no one has invested in the business yet.

Namita Thapar said that she would not be a user of this product and was out. But she suggested that he should come back next season after he has had some sales. Peyush Bansal suggested that the entrepreneur should send him a sample of his product after he starts selling so at least he has one sale to his credit.

Ashneer Grover compared the entrepreneur’s looks to Shakaal from the film Shaan and said that the way the villain fed his sharks was similar to the way he was feeding the potential investors on the show. He was also out. Aman was the last ‘shark’ to go out.

The entrepreneur suggested that if he cannot find an investor on the show, he will hire a CEO and give him 5% of the company so that he can build the business. The sharks endorsed his idea but the entrepreneur walked out without a deal.