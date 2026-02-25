Shark Tank India doesn’t pay the ‘sharks’, reveals Shaily Mehrotra: ‘They just give us clothes because they don’t want you to…’

One of the biggest speculations around Sony’s reality show Shark Tank India is whether the judges aka ‘sharks’, who appear on the show as investors, get paid handsomely for their job. Now, Shark Tank India season 5’s newest ‘shark’, Fixderma founder Shaily Mehrotra, has spilled beans on the same.

“We don’t get paid at all,” said Shaily, in a chat with YouTuber Nitin Joshi. She maintained that while she didn’t get paid, she couldn’t claim the same for the other ‘sharks’ on the show. However, she added that Sony does invest handsomely in the wardrobe of all the judges. “They just give us clothes because they don’t want you to wear whatever you want to,” revealed Shaily.

She further said that the stylist on the show tells all the judges in advance what they’d wear and even sends pictures of the outfit and and the colour scheme. “They ask you also what kind of clothes you’re comfortable in. They work a lot and in great detail. A lot of channels are copying them, but it’s not easy to copy their playbook,” said Shaily.

She claimed that while she’s worked with other platforms trying to ape the format of Shark Tank India, they haven’t been able to ace it yet. “They’re not as professional as SonyLIV. It’s something to learn from. They wouldn’t have been as good in season 1, but they’ve picked up now that it’s season 5,” said Shaily.

She also pointed out that since she was already invited to appear on Season 5, she pitched her brand as the prime sponsor of the show. “We wanted our ads to appear on the show. If I’m appearing on the show as well, of course, that’ll get us some mileage,” said Shaily, who has also sponsored the controversial MTV reality show Splitsvilla.

“When we did that, I wasn’t too happy with my marketing team. Because we don’t watch Splitsvilla. So, I asked them why they invested so much money there. But I think they did a very good job. The girl, who was the head of marketing then, worked very hard. And I got a lot of good feedback later,” revealed Shaily.

Also Read — ‘This is Shark Tank, not morality tank’: Anupam Mittal’s dig at Aman Gupta for judging diabetic pitcher’s dessert brand

Story continues below this ad

She even spoke about the branding lesson she got from that episode. “You can’t crack branding, whether it’s a Rs 5 crore brand or a Rs 100 crore brand. You can never make out which branding is clicking where. Like we see the right side of the menu at a restaurant, we only keep seeing the cost of branding all the time. But we don’t know what, when, and how something would go viral and an ad would make a difference. But all of this happens in bits and pieces. It’s more of a compounding effect,” argued Shaily.