Shark Tank India contestant who was disowned by family calls Ashneer Grover ‘a hero’. See her letter

An entrepreneur whose family disowned her because of her career choices thanked Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover for his support. Rakhi Pal, one of the co-founders of student community startup EventBeep, received funding from Ashneer, Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal on the show.

Ashneer shared a couple of pictures of their meeting, and wrote in an Instagram post, “It’s nice to meet up with the @eventbeepindia kids from @sharktank.india and see them ploughing through. Super happy that Rakhi Pal is back with her family!” He also included a picture of the letter Rakhi wrote him, calling him a ‘hero’. A part of the letter read, “Dear Ashneer sir, your words have been worth more than any offer we could ever have… You’ve given me my family back and their trust in this vision.”

Fans of the show took to the comments section to offer encouragement and praise. “Seriously heart warming to see them doing great and for Rakhi to finally get her family’s support too,” one person wrote. “More power to you to empower others,” another person commented.

On the show, Rakhi’s co-founders revealed that she would lie to her family about going to college to be able to work on her business. Before going to the office, she’d do house chores like cooking and cleaning. After two years of doing this in secret, she decided to tell her family, but was promptly thrown out of the house.

The judges became emotional, and encouraged Rakhi to keep persevering. Ashneer agreed to invest the Rs 30 lakh that the entrepreneurs were asking for, but also said that he would throw in another Rs 10 lakh to buy a stake in Rakhi’s shares, but this money will go just to Rakhi. He also offered Rakhi the opportunity to buy back the shares at the same price, at the time of her choosing.

Shark Tank India became a runaway hit during its first season, and made household names out of its panel of judges. A second season has been announced.