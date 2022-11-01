Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover shares pic of body transformation after losing 10 kgs, Ashish Chanchlani jokes, ‘Bhai kya kar raha hai tu?’

Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has shared a new update on his ongoing weight loss journey. Ashneer had previously shared that he had lost a decent amount of weight in June, and in a recent Instagram post, he revealed that he has now lost a whole 10 kgs.

In his caption, he credited ‘discipline and zidd (stubbornness)’ for his body transformation. The picture showed a leaner Ashneer posing casually in a black T-shirt and brown pants. He had joked in an earlier interaction that the only downside to fame is that he now has to check his weight. Reacting to his post, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who had previously parodied Ashneer, commented, “Bhai kya kar raha hai tu?” This is a reference to a comment made by Ashneer on the show. Others also co-opted Ashneer’s own words. “Samose khao bhai. Ye doglapan hai,” one person joked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

Ashneer had earlier credited his weight loss to éating healthy and walking miles’. He has now said that he dedicates what used to be his snack time for working out in gym now.

Ashneer became a household name through the first season of Shark Tank India. Along with Shaadi.com’s Anupam Mittal, BoAt’s Aman Gupta, Sugar Cosmetics’ Vinita Singh, MamaEarth’s Ghazal Alagh, Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal and Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ Namita Thapar, he was featured as a judge, or ‘shark’, on the reality show. His personality on the show quickly made him a fan-favourite, and some of his mannerisms and comments inspired memes.

In a chat shared on the Master’s Union YouTube channel, Ashneer said that each of his fellow sharks agreed to do the show because they were chasing fame. He said in Hindi, “Even if you talk to all the sharks, they’ll make tall claims about different reasons why they did the show. I’ll tell you right now, all the sharks came on the show to get famous. Because they’re all educated, they’ve all started businesses, what is is there for self-actualisation? Fame, right? That’s what they all came for. Then say it! Why are you bringing the nation and entrepreneurship into it?”

Shark Tank India will return for a second season, which is currently in the works.