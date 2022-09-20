Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover says fellow sharks are lying about why they did the show: ‘Saare ke saare famous hone aaye the’

Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover appeared for another chat for a crowd full of students, and spoke about his fellow ‘sharks’ on the popular reality show. He said that contrary to what the other sharks have claimed about why they agreed to participate on the show, they all did it because they wanted to get famous.

Shark Tank India, a spinoff to the popular American reality show, made Ashneer and his fellow sharks household names. Ashneer was joined on the panel by Shaadi.com’s Anupam Mittal, BoAt’s Aman Gupta, Sugar Cosmetics’ Vinita Singh, MamaEarth’s Ghazal Alagh, Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal and Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ Namita Thapar.

During the chat, shared on the Master’s Union YouTube channel, Ashneer was asked what motivated him to do the show. He said that it wasn’t a difficult decision to make, and that he was encouraged to take the plunge by his wife, who he said enjoys glamour.

He said in Hindi, “I don’t do drugs, I don’t drink, I don’t smoke. But fame has an intoxication. It gives you a high. And it’s something that, so far at least, I can manage, and I like. Lot’s of people will claim that they’re working for the betterment of the nation, and that’s all nonsense.”

He continued, “Even if you talk to all the sharks, they’ll make tall claims about different reasons why they did the show. I’ll tell you right now, all the sharks came on the show to get famous. Because they’re all educated, they’ve all started businesses, what is is there for self-actualisation? Fame, right? That’s what they all came for. Then say it! Why are you bringing the nation and entrepreneurship into it?”

He said that chasing fame isn’t anything to feel ashamed about, because they’re all doing it for the right reasons. “You’re not getting famous for the way you look, you’re getting famous because somewhere there is appreciation for what you’ve done.”

In the past, some sharks have said that they joined the show’s panel to tell the world that entrepreneurship is a viable career option, especially for women. A second season of the show has been announced.