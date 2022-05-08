Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover tells comedian ‘Maybach taap ke aana’ in comedic video about rich vs middle-class. Watch

Ever since Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of BharatPe, appeared as one of the ‘sharks’ on Shark Tank India, he has become a household name. Ashneer featured in content creator and comedian Shubham Gaur’s new video, which is getting love on social media.

The video is about how differently rich people and middle-class people give directions. Ashneer Grover represents the rich, while Gaur talks like an average middle-class Indian.

Shubham Gaur shared the video with the caption, “Apne ghar ke pas ka landmark batao guys (Tell me about the landmark near your homes, guys).” In the video, Ashneer explains to a man how to reach his house, and says, “My Maybach will be visible after you enter. It’s a long car, cross it and come. You will find a Porsche parked behind it. A personal lift, or private lift, is located to the right of the Porsche. It opens at my front door. Just ring the doorbell.”

Meanwhile, Gaur’s version of giving directions included a mention of a dog and a battered road. “Yes, you must drive down the battered road. Come in, there’s plenty of parking space. I’ll make sure you get a spot to park,” he said, as his sister jumped in and told him to be careful of the neighbours, who’d complain about parking spots.

Ashneer’s cameo got love from his fans. Gaur also shared a photograph with Ashneer on Instagram, and wrote, “Thank you @ashneer.grover sir duniya ki sabse mehengi dining table par lunch karane ke lie.”

Ashneer Grover with Shubham Gaur. (Photo: Shubham Gaur/Instagram) Ashneer Grover with Shubham Gaur. (Photo: Shubham Gaur/Instagram)

Shark Tank India’s debut season was a hit. It aired on Sony Entertainment Television. Ashneer was seen as a judge on the show, along with Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal. The second season of Shark Tank India has been announceda.