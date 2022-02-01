Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover apologises for belittling entrepreneurs: ‘Rs 20,000 crore jhuk ke maafi maang rahe hain’

Ashneer Grover, one of the ‘sharks’ or investors on the reality show Shark Tank India, apologised for losing his temper with aspiring entrepreneurs on the show. Explaining himself in an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, he said that he travels all the way from Delhi to Mumbai for Shark Tank, and doesn’t like people wasting his, or their own, time.

Kapil brought up the topic of Ashneer’s temper on the show, to which the BharatPe co-founder said in Hindi, “Sometimes I get very angry. We take out time to be there, travelling to Mumbai from Delhi on a flight, and someone gives you a useless idea. How should I motivate them? All I can tell them is to not waste their life and do something else. I’ve also told people to leave the samples they’ve brought along with them, and not take them back home.”

Jokingly, Kapil asked if the reason behind Ashneer’s anger is that he struck a bad deal with Sony. Ashneer got down on his knees and begged mock-forgiveness. “I am using Kapil’s platform to speak to anyone who has been offended. Rs 20,000 crore are kneeling and apologising here.” He was making a reference about the net worth Kapil had estimated for him. Kapil calculated the total net worth of the sharks’ companies as Rs 1,10,875 crore. He joked that if the sharks were to be collectively kidnapped, the country’s GDP will see a significant drop.

Shark Tank India is based on the original American show, which has been running for 13 seasons since 2009. It features a panel of ‘sharks’ who field pitches from entrepreneurs, based on which they decide whether or not to invest in their companies.

Kapil, meanwhile, recently made his standup comedy debut, with a Netflix special titled Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet.