Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal spends ‘intimate’ evening with Madhavan, Chetan Bhagat: ‘Bade arse ke baad..’

Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal, actor Madhavan and writer Chetan Bhagat recently got together at Bhagat's house and spent some quality time together.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 16, 2022 11:36:44 am
anupam mittal madhavanAnupam Mittal shared the photo on Instagram.

Shark Tank India investor and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal recently spent an evening with actor R Madhavan and writer Chetan Bhagat. He shared a photo from their get-together on social media.

Sharing the photo, Anupam wrote, “Bade arse ke baad, an intimate evening with a few friends over the weekend made me feel that things are finally returning back to ‘normal’ after a looong 2 years. Hope I am right 😅@anusha_bhagat thanks for the hospitality @chetanbhagat @actormaddy.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Mittal (@agmittal)

Also read |Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal regrets making deals out of FOMO: ‘The logic goes out of the window’

Fans flooded the photo with comments. Some even joked how Anupam Mittal would have told his friends, “Anupam sir be like – photo tu lelene do yarr.” A user commented, “Kya aapko bolne dia yahan pe.”

During his time on Shark Tank India, Anupam was often mocked for requesting the other ‘sharks’ on the show to let him speak. People also liked him for his gentlemanly behaviour even if he didn’t like someone’s business pitch. “U hv been d best shark,” a fan of Anupam commented on the photo. Another fan wrote, “You are the best !!!”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Madhavan and Chetan Bhagat recently shared screen space in the Netflix show Decoupled. The series also starred Surveen Chawla in the lead role.

Now, fans are awaiting the release of Madhavan’s next big project, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. It is scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 1. He will also be seen in The Railway Men, which also stars Babil Khan and Jahaan Kapoor.

