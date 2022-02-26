Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal regrets making deals out of FOMO: ‘The logic goes out of the window’

The popularity of Sony’s reality television series Shark Tank India refuses to die down even though the show’s first season ended early this month. The reason is not just the format, which is novel to Indian audiences, but also the interesting and colourful personalities of the ‘sharks’ or investors.

Shark Tank India features entrepreneur pitching and presenting their business ideas to a panel of seven investors. Depending on the success of the pitch, the sharks invest in the companies, either by partnering up, or by beating the other out.

Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group, was featured as one of the ‘sharks’. He recently revealed that when he joined the show, his aim was to invest as little money as possible.

He told comedians Rohan Joshi and Tanmay Bhat on the former’s YouTube channel, “My deal flow is very strong, in terms of number of deals and even quality of deals. You know, I am talking to some of the top entrepreneurs, and my problem is I don’t have enough time and capital to be able to deploy in everything I think is great.”

He admitted that he did not know about Shark Tank’s process and the kind of deals that came his way. “I did not go into the show thinking that I will put in money Rs 10 crore or Rs 20 crore in this or that idea. But my problem is I got caught in FOMO (fear of missing out). And in Shark Tank, there are your fellow investors, it’s a high-stress situation and a competitive spirit.”

He added, “The logic goes out of the window. You’re not thinking straight anymore. The only way it gets exciting is when you invest money. So in that pursuit of excitement and getting caught up in FOMO I ended up making several deals I shouldn’t have.”