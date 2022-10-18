scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Shark Tank’s Anupam Mittal recalls high-spending lifestyle in his 20s; renting out stadiums and cruise ships for parties

Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal recalled accumulating massive paper wealth in his 20s, and not being prepared to lose it all one day.

anupam mittalAnupam Mittal appeared as a judge on Shark Tank India.

Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal spoke about his high-spending lifestyle when he was working in the US before he lost all his ‘paper wealth’ and relocated to India. It was then that he helped take Shaadi.com to greater heights. Anupam became a household name after appearing in the first season of the reality show Shark Tank India.

In an interview with Mashable India, Anupam recalled how he went to the US for higher education, and became infatuated with the work culture there. “Some of us kids got together and started a venture called Strategy.com, just before the dot com boom. And we became worth $40 billion. We were multi-millionaires in our early 20s, at least on paper.”

Also read |Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal regrets making deals out of FOMO: ‘The logic goes out of the window’

He continued, “It was so intoxicating, we never thought we’d lose it. And against that paper wealth, we starting taking out loans to buy more stock. When the meltdown happened, we cancelled our Ferraris. We ended up owing people. But when we had money, we had a blast. We used to rent out entire football stadiums just for parties. We used to rent out cruise ships. Our company would be shut for a week, and we’d be chilling on three cruise ships. It was a different level. But when the meltdown happened in 2000, jeb mein do kaudi nahi bachi.”

When he returned to India and tried to start up again, he remembered how some relatives would criticise him for squandering his father’s hard-earned money and looking at a gift horse in the mouth by trying to do his own thing. It was quite a frustrating time, he said, but he once again experienced the kind of financial highs that left him in a position where he didn’t know what to do with his vast wealth.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...Premium
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup

When Shaadi.com started blowing up, Anupam said, he was earning Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh in profit every month. He said, “We didn’t know what to do with the money. I bought cars, bought a house, but didn’t have the understanding of how to manage wealth. I had no idea what to do next.”

Anupam was joined on the first season of Shark Tank India by Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Vinita Singh and Aman Gupta. A second season of the show is in the works.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 04:40:23 pm
Next Story

‘Diwali ki safai’ trends on Twitter as netizens share relatable memes on annual cleaning ‘ritual’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement