Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal reacts to ‘character assassination’ in Ashish Chanchlani’s parody video: ‘Ignore…’

Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal responded to a fan’s query about having suffered a ‘character assassination’ in YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani’s parody video of the popular reality show. Shark Tank India concluded its debut season some months ago, but became a ratings juggernaut towards the end of its run, continuing the momentum for weeks.

Anupam recently took to Instagram to share an appreciation post for his mother-in-law. In the comments section of the post, one fan asked, “Sir, don’t you think the way Ashish has portrayed you in his Sasta Shark Tank is very wrong! Like is it okay to do character assassination of someone in the name of comedy? I really don’t know what’s your take on this but I felt very bad when I watched that video!”

Anupam replied, “Ignore, use bhi apna ghar chalana hai (he also has to earn his bread). Anyway, besides me, nobody can assassinate my character. Woh privilege mein apne paas hi rakhta hoon (I don’t give anybody that privilege),” and added wink-face emojis. Subsequently, a minor social media war erupted between Ashish Chanchlani’s fans and the person who posted the original comment.

On the show, the Shaadi.com co-founder appeared on a panel that also included Ashneer Grover, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thakur, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh. Anupam was known for his calm demeanour and raspy voice. Ashneer, on the other hand, was impressed by Ashish’s video. “Hilarious ! What acting by all the Sharks !! Sasta and Tikau,” he’d written in the comments section of Ashish’s Instagram post sharing the video.

In a LinkedIn post, Anupam had revisited his most memorable accomplishments during the show. He said that he invested a total of Rs 5.4 crore in 24 companies, many of which were founded by ‘young’ entrepreneurs and female entrepreneurs. Shark Tank India is based on the original American show, which has been running successfully for 13 years since 2019.