Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal-Peyush Bansal get into heated tiff; Namita Thapar walks out. Watch

Shark Tank India Season 2 is continuing to attract the attention of its viewers thanks to its judges’ never-ending antics. In the latest episode of the show, sharks Peyush Bansal and Anupam Mittal got into a heated spat over a pitcher.

Vineet Saraiwala, who is the founder of Atypical Advantage, is a visually impaired businessman who hails from Jameshdpur. He works with a number of people who are differently abled in various ways. Vineet pitched an offer to sharks for Rs 30 lakh for a 1 per cent equity. However, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar offered him Rs 30 lakh for a 4% stake. Peyush even went on to add that his sibling who is differently abled is a CA, and the cause is personal to him. He offered Rs 1 crore for 12 per cent share. But Vineet wanted him to give him Rs 90 lakh and went on to ask other sharks to pitch in the rest of the amount.

But Peyush didn’t want the participation of other sharks in it. Peyush offered Vineet Rs 1 crore for 10% equity. This upset Anupam Mittal who lashed out at him for wanting a bigger piece of cake and even asked him to not be idiotic about it. After they fought, the two opted out, leaving Vineet to accept Aman and Namita’s deal of Rs 30 lakh for 3% stake.

In a recent promo from the show, it seemed like Anupam once again locked horns with sharks, this time with Namita Thapar, leading her to walk out of the show. It all began with a pitch from a woman who had been on the stage to represent her brand Nestroots. “We give kitchen, dining, decor, furnishing solutions,” she is heard saying about the company.

Vineeta is seen offering Rs 65 lakh for 4 per cent equity with Anupam, which made Aman angry. He said, “Kabhi toh kisi aur ko leliya karo yaar (You can ask someone else too sometimes).” An evidently miffed Anupam took it upon himself to respond to the jibe, stating, “Tum value nahi add karte ho yaar sirf herogiri karte ho (You add no value to the deal).” Aman responded, “Hero will stay a hero and villain will stay a villain.”

Even as they argued, Peyush mentioned he was willing to give Rs 65 lakh for just 1 per cent stake. Meanwhile Namita made her displeasure known, to which Anupam said, “It doesn’t matter what you think yaar.” This boiled down into a full-fledged war of words, with Namita walking out of the show saying, “Not okay, you need to keep your ego in check.”

