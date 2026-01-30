Anupam Mittal calls Shark Tank India pitcher ‘misguided, lost’ after dismissing his claims about weight loss product: ‘You think people will pay Rs 7,000?’

Shark Tank India is currently in the midst of its fifth season and the latest episode saw an entrepreneur from Bengaluru who came with his business that primarily sells a ‘5 day guided fasting program’. Called OutLive, the entrepreneur claimed that after following his 5-day routine, a consumer can lose upto 2 kgs in 5 days. His claims were questioned by the sharks – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Kunal Bahl and Mohit Yadav – as they poked holes in his plan, and Varun could not explain his stance clearly on the show.

Varun came in seeking Rs 1 crore in exchange for 4 percent of his company, valued at Rs 25 crore. He showed his product, that sells for Rs 7,000 and explained that a consumer is just supposed to eat whatever is available in the box for 5 days while they follow his plan. “Every meal is supposed to give you high-satiety, high nutrition and low calorie food,” he claimed and added that this could improve one’s relationship with food.