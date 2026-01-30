Anupam Mittal calls Shark Tank India pitcher ‘misguided, lost’ after dismissing his claims about weight loss product: ‘You think people will pay Rs 7,000?’

Shark Tank India saw a pitcher who claimed that his products aided in weight loss but the sharks were quick to call out his claims.

By: Entertainment Desk
Jan 30, 2026
Anupam Mittal on Shark Tank IndiaAnupam Mittal on Shark Tank India. (Photo: SonyLIV)
Shark Tank India is currently in the midst of its fifth season and the latest episode saw an entrepreneur from Bengaluru who came with his business that primarily sells a ‘5 day guided fasting program’. Called OutLive, the entrepreneur claimed that after following his 5-day routine, a consumer can lose upto 2 kgs in 5 days. His claims were questioned by the sharks – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Kunal Bahl and Mohit Yadav – as they poked holes in his plan, and Varun could not explain his stance clearly on the show.

Varun came in seeking Rs 1 crore in exchange for 4 percent of his company, valued at Rs 25 crore. He showed his product, that sells for Rs 7,000 and explained that a consumer is just supposed to eat whatever is available in the box for 5 days while they follow his plan. “Every meal is supposed to give you high-satiety, high nutrition and low calorie food,” he claimed and added that this could improve one’s relationship with food.

As Namita Thapar questioned the electrolytes in one of his products, Varun got extremely defensive and was not ready for any kind of feedback. When asked if he had done any studies, he said that he did a user study in 2023 where people lost 2-4 kgs in 5 days. Anupam Mittal started to lose his patience as he pointed at his products and said, “Tu Rs 7000 ka dabba leke aaya hai, isme Rs 500 ki cheezein nahi hain (You have brought a box that costs Rs 7000 and it doesn’t have products worth Rs 500). You are saying people will lose 2 kgs because of this. That’s not because of this. It’s because of calorie restriction, and that’s primarily water loss in the first 5 days. You think people will pay Rs 7000?”

Anupam told him he was “sounding like a YouTube video” and as he started talking about “food science” behind his products, Namita dismissed his claims and said, “What food science?” She was the first to get out of the negotiations, even before he could speak about his numbers.

Kunal Bahl asked if he was inspired by another international company, and Varun admitted that he was following the model of a US based company that has been doing this for 25 years, and are currently doing a business of $15-20 million. Kunal was shocked to find out that even that company had managed to achieve so little in 25 years and got out of the negotiations. “Speak less, listen more,” he said as he got out.

Anupam told Varun that he seemed “misguided and lost” and added, “You will make a great influencer, you invest in that and you will make more money in that business.” Aman Gupta also got out as he said, “Maybe India is not ready for this.” Mohit also got out of the negotiations.

Story continues below this ad

After leaving the tank, Varun said that this was “one of the hardest experiences of my life.” He said, “I don’t think they gave me a fair chance.”

