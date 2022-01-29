Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal admits he was offended by Ashneer Grover’s ‘harsh’ comments about him: ‘Anyone can buy ads’

Businessman Anupam Mittal, who appears as one of the investors or ‘sharks’ on the reality show Shark Tank India, spoke about whether he felt insulted by ‘harsh’ comments made by his co-panelist Ashneer Grover on the show. In an interview, Anupam admitted that his ego was bruised when Ashneer said that he operates three brands while Anupam manages just one.

Anupam, who is the co-fouder of Shaadi.com, told RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview that he can’t lie about not being affected by Ashneer’s comment. Ashneer is the co-founder of BharatPe.

Anupam said in Hindi, “Look, if I say that my ego wasn’t hurt, it would be a lie. So, I won’t say that. It’s normal to have a reaction, but what’s important is how you act on it. Initially, you might be taken aback at a comment like this, but you need to understand if you’re reacting out of ego, intellect, emotion, or conditioning. These are four very different things.”

He continued, “I think about this deeply. He said what he said, and it takes a minute to absorb it. But then, you think clearly, and this is what I told him. There is a difference between being a brand and advertising. Anyone can buy ads, but when every household knows your company, you’ve built a brand. When you achieve something like this, then we’ll talk. I said this to him, so I’m not speaking behind his back here… You can only be put down if you allow yourself to be put down. I don’t give anybody that privilege.”

Later in the same interview, Anupam said that he has no hard feelings for Ashneer, and that they share a laugh off screen. He also described Ashneer as his ‘favourite’ and said that he loves him.

Shark Tank India is the Indian version of the popular American show of the same name. The original show has been running for 13 seasons, since 2019.