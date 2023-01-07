Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal gets miffed at pitcher: ‘Khilwaad kar rahe ho yaar tum’

The latest episode of Shark Tank India 2 featured a pitch from entrepreneurs Himanshu Adlakha and Nikita Adlakha, who presented their beauty appliance brand Winstons. They import their products from China and provide door-to-door service to their customers. During their pitch, Himanshu faltered in explaining the revenue model of his business which irked one of the judges of the show, Anupam Mittal.

While Himanshu tried to explain their monthly sales and how he calculates the profit earned by his company, Anupam got miffed and interrupted him, “Agar aap nahi samjha paa rahe hain, mera interest completely jaa raha hai isme se (You are not able to explain this, I am losing interest). I was very excited about this category. But aap net profit mein se GST laga rahe hain, what kind of a concept is this my friend?”

When Himanshu tried to clarify what he meant to say, Anupam interrupted him again and said, “Arre seedha seedha hisaab hai, GST upar se nikalta hai, neeche se thodi na nikalta hai. Khilwaad kar rahe ho yaar tum (It’s a simple calculation and you are fooling us).”

Eventually, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta refused to offer any deal to Himanshu and Nikita. Aman said he does relate to both of them but he cannot invest since it would be competition for him. But they finally got an offer from Vineeta Singh and Anupam of Rs 1 crore for 10 % equity. After initially hesitatating, Himanshu and Nikita accepted the offer.

Friday’s episode also had two more pitches from Ganesh Balakrishnan, the owner of a shoe brand, and Nitin Chhabra, Piyush Chhabra and Gaurav Chhabra, who pitched their company that sells organic cigarettes. However, both businesses failed to crack a deal.

Shark Tank India returned with a new season recently after a successful first season. However, Ashneer Grover, who was a prominent part of the debut season, did not return. He has been replaced by CarDekho’s Amit Jain, who is yet to make an appearance on the show.

Ashneer recently said on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast that he unfollowed all the ‘sharks’ after quitting. “I feel there should be clean separation. When I was not there in Shark Tank India season 2, I unfollowed all the sharks from social media. Now it is their game, and why should I be curious to know what is happening on Shark Tank’s shoot or what is happening behind the scenes? That is not a part of my life anymore. I want to do something different in my life so why should I live in past,” he said.