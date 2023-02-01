Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal jumps out of seat to applaud Kiku Sharda’s joke on Kapil Sharma Show, watch promo

Shark Tank India judges Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar will appear as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. The ‘sharks’ can currently be seen on the second season of the hit reality show.

In a promo video for the episode shared on social media by Sony Entertainment Television, Anupam and Amit can be seen shaking a leg on stage with Kiku Sharda, who is in character as Gudiya. Kiku left the ‘sharks’ in splits with a joke. He asked them, “Ek baat aap logo se poochna tha, yeh jo aap funding vunding karte hain, toh kabhi-kabaar aisa pani puri khaakar jab pet kharaab hota hai, toh aapko acidity hota hai ya liquidity hota hai (Tell me one thing, when you have an upset stomach, do you experience acidity or liquidity)?”

Anupam was so impressed by this joke he got up from his seat and started applauding. Fans were also excited about seeing the ‘sharks’ on their favourite comedy show. One person wrote in the comments section, “Bahut maza aayega…❤️.” But several others were critical of the second season’s quality. “This season is full of cringe and Melodrama, Indian idol bana diya 👎🏻,” one person wrote. “More like Drama Tank,” commented another person. A third fan called for Ashneer Grover to be brought back. The fan-favourite former ‘shark’ declined to return to the show, and at a recent event, assured people that he will never return even in future seasons.

This weekend’s episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show will also feature Shehzada cast members Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy and Rajpal Yadav. The film was supposed to be released on February 11, but was pushed by a week recently, in order to avoid being cannibalised by the blockbuster Pathaan.