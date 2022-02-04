Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal reveals he invested Rs 5.4 crore on the show, says it will ‘change entrepreneurial landscape forever’

Anupam Mittal, one of the ‘sharks’ on the reality show Shark Tank India, reflected on his journey on the show as it enters its final week. In a LinkedIn post, he wrote that he is proud of himself for having invested over Rs 5 crore on young entrepreneurs and female entrepreneurs.

“As the curtains come down on Season 1 of #SharkTankIndia, it’s evident that India’s entrepreneurial decade has just begun to unfurl. I’ve been reflecting on the opportunities we’ve created, the conversations we’ve started and most importantly the fire🔥 we’ve sparked with Shark Tank India,” he wrote in his post. He said that the show has been the ‘been the catalyst that will change India’s entrepreneurial landscape forever’, and proudly shared some ‘cool facts’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Mittal (@agmittal)

Here they are:

Nearly 70 out of 198 pitches scored deals on the show, which Anupam described as a ‘record’.

59 [87%] had founders with no IIT/IIM degrees 👍

45 [67%] had at least one co-founder <25 years 🤩

40 [60%] had never been funded previously ❤️

29 [43%] had at least one woman co-founder 🦸♀️

20 [30%] were from Tier II/III & rural India 🥳

18 [27%] had couples/families as co-founders 👫

Personally, Anupam said that he ‘committed 5.4 Crs in 24 Cos, 70% are led by Youngpreneurs, 50% by Womenpreneurs & 30% in companies founded by Couples & Familes.’ He concluded his post by quoting a popular song: “Chhodo kal ki baatein, kal ki baat purani…”

Shark Tank India is based on the original American show, which has been running successfully for 13 years since 2019. In addition to Anupam, it also features Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta as ‘sharks’ who weigh pitches and invest in the best ones.