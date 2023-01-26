Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal feels this entrepreneur could get a Bharat Ratna for their business idea. Watch

Shark Tank India Season 2 saw a personalised wheelchair company named Neomotion on Wednesday and after listening to their pitch, Anupam Mittal said that if they could make the product at a lesser price, they might get honoured with a Bharat Ratna. The entrepreneurs came in seeking Rs 1 crore for 1 per cent of the company.

The entrepreneurs and the sharks discussed the cost of making the product. This is where Mittal highlighted that India is popular for ‘frugal engineering’ and if the product could be made for Rs 25,000, the entrepreneurs “won’t just get business, but also get a Bharat Ratna.” He also mentioned that this business is for “desh ka kalyan.”

Anupam Mittal eventually made an offer and Namita Thapar joined hands with his offer, but eventually stepped out. Peyush Bansal too made an offer but the entrepreneurs were quite rigid about sticking to their valuation. Anupam found them “money minded”. The entrepreneurs stuck to their vision and declined all the offers they received, and did not even present a counter offer. Peyush eventually gave them the deal they were looking for and it was locked.

Shark Tank India also saw an ice cream company called Licksters. As Amit Jain was getting out of the deal here, the entrepreneurs convinced him to come back in. Peyush Bansal said that he too would have made a deal if there was no conflict of interest. To this, Amit said, “Fir baithe hi kyu ho? Uth hi jaya karo jab aate hain popsicle companies. (Then why are you sitting here? You should just leave when popsicle companies come in.)”

