Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal dismisses company selling customised cricket bats: ‘How much do you charge for this chonchlebaazi?’

The latest episode of Shark Tank India season 2 had Harshal Shah and Samir Shah pitching their business of customised bats. However, their business idea didn’t appeal to one of the judges of the show, Anupam Mittal. He found it to be gimmicky and not a sound business investment.

During their pitch, Harshal and Samir shared that they aim to make cricket enthusiasts use bats which suit their body type. They added when people come to their store, they make them try bats which have censors in them which tell if the bat is suitable for their body. After hearing their pitch and looking at how their bats function, Anupam was not impressed. He asked them, “Iss chochle baazi karne ka kitna charge karte hain (How much do you charge for this gimmick)?

‘Shark’ Peyush Bansal interrupted him and said, “Ye chochle baazi nahi hai (This is not a gimmick)”. However, he refused to invest in the business later as he found it to be in its nascent stage and not so profitable. Other ‘sharks’ Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh also backed out from investing in the business but wished the entrepreneurs luck.

Excited to witness an episode loaded with fantastic business ideas and inspiring stories? Don’t miss the pitches by #Zsportstech, #ThePlatedProject, #VSnapU and #TheHealthyFactory tonight! pic.twitter.com/RjiTpll45X — Shark Tank India (@sharktankindia) March 6, 2023

Later in the episode, Anupam also pulled up the owners of the bread-making company that claimed that they make healthy breads which have only 20% carbs and contain no ‘maida’ (refined flour). After Aman didn’t find the business idea lucrative, Anupam told the owners Vinay Maheshwari and Mohit Sankhala, “20% less carbs does not equal healthy, it may be healthier than others.” He added that he doesn’t invest in companies which make false claims about the ‘health part’ of their products. Vineeta and Peyush also refused to invest in the company.

In the upcoming episodes of Shark Tank India 2, Vineeta Singh will be pitching her cosmetic brand ‘Sugar’ on the show. Peyush will be telling her that there will be “no mercy” on her only because she is a ‘shark’.