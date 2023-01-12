Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal takes a dig at the Air India pee incident: ‘The airline could have handled susuation better’

The recent Air India incident where a man peed on a co-passenger led to a lot of outrage on social media. Jumping to the trending discussion, Shaadi.com’s founder Anupam Mittal also used his humour to seek suggestions from fans about the same incident. Sharing a tweet, the ‘shark’ from Shark Tank India 2 wrote, “Flying on #AirIndia is quickly becoming a moot point 😅.” He added another tweet playing around the word ‘situation’ as he asked fans, “How do u think the airline could have/can handle the susuation better?”

While a few followers gave him sincere replies, a few cracked jokes, with Anupam also joining in for some fun. As someone wrote, ” Instead of thinking I would have called my friend Anupam to manage this situation. Believe me, it will really help,” Mittal, with his wordplay replied, “meri expeetise se bahar hai.”

Given the man was said to be allegedly inebriated, a follower suggested that alcohol should be banned on flights. To this, the star entrepreneur replied, “limit is a great idea.”‘

Checkout some interactions of Anupam Mittal with his fans over the Air India incident:

🙈 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 10, 2023

jaag utho insaan — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 10, 2023

The issue is their handling of the susuation … if they had done a good job at it, then I agree with you — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 10, 2023

Anupam Mittal is currently seen in Shark Tank India 2 along with Vineeta Singh, Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta. The reality show offers a platform to entrepreneurs who are looking for funding and mentorship from established entrepreneurs. The show had a successful first season but this time around, Ashneer Grover is not a part of the team. It airs on Sony TV and SonyLIV.