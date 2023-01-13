Anupam Mittal calls Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh ‘dalbadlu’ as he loses deal, viewers say ‘Big Boss wali feeling in Shark Tank India’

Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal lost his cool on Thursday’s episode of the hit reality show, after he lost a deal to fellow judge Aman Gupta. Anupam told Aman not to be a ‘hero’ and even called him a ‘dalbadlu’ (turncoat).

Entrepreneurs Siddharth Raghuvanshi and Yushika Jolly pitched their hair dye company ‘Paradyes’ on the show, and asked for Rs 65 lakh funding in exchange of 1% equity. All the ‘sharks’ were impressed with their business plan and profit model. The first one to make an offer was Peyush Bansal, who offered Rs 65 lakh for 5% equity. Namita backed out of the deal. Anupam and Vineeta Singh joined hands and offered the pitchers Rs 65 lakhs for 4% equity.

Aman Gupta took a dig at Vineeta and asked her to sometimes think beyond partnering with Anupam. His comment irked Anupam and he told him, “Tum value add nahi karte, herogiri karte ho (You do not add value to the business, you just act smart).” Aman retorted by saying, “Hero hero rahega, villain villain.” He extended an offer to Yushika and Siddharth and said he would give them Rs 65 lakhs for 5% equity.

After listening to all the offers, Yushika and Siddharth revised their ask. They asked for Rs 65 lakhs for 3% equity but this offer was for Aman and Vineeta. This made Anupam furious, who said the pitchers played a ‘dirty game’. Peyush agreed with him. Anupam even taunted Vineeta and said, “Agar mein hota, ya kisi ke sath offer kia hota, toh aasman bhi hiljaye, zameen hiljaye… mein wahi ka wahi khada hota (If I had made a combined offer with someone, I would not have changed it for anything, I would have stuck to it).”

He further went on to call Aman Gupta a ‘dalbadlu‘ and Aman asked him how he can help it if the pitchers want to partner with him and Vineeta.

As the episode aired on Sony TV, some viewers took to Twitter and said it felt like they were not watching Shark Tank India but Bigg Boss. A tweet read, “Big boss wali feeling in shark tank 😂😂 #SharkTankIndia #AnupamMittal #PeyushBansal #BiggBoss16.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Shark tank is giving tough fight to big boss😂😂 dirty games..”

There were some who also commented on Vineeta’s decision to go with Aman. One of them wrote, “Those hair dyers did stupidity and @vineetasng shouldn’t have left the guy she chose to offer with.” Another wrote, “That was indeed a dirty game.”

The latest episode of Shark Tank India 2 is yet to stream on SonyLIV.