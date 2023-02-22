Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal blasts health brand founders, accuses them of cheating customers: ‘Jo aap kar rahe ho main usko paap maanta hun…’

Anupam Mittal was not impressed with two founders in the latest episode of Shark Tank India, season 2. The episode saw two entrepreneurs, Karan Jindal and Taniya Dhirasaria, introducing their holistic health and wellness brand, which provides several services including personalised health plans, and interaction with experts. They also claimed that they had a huge customer base. The ‘sharks’ tested their products and were rather baffled when the pitchers revealed that their revenue has fallen from Rs 10 crore to Rs 3 crore. The sharks noted the constant decrease in revenue over the years, and the pitchers explained that they had to conduct several lay-offs and reduce the strength from 40 employees to just seven. They elaborated that they had to take this step as they had two children consecutively.

Aman Gupta expressed his disappointment and recounted how he and his wife both had looked after their children, and questioned their attitude towards their business. “I hate you for leaving this kid (business) behind.” He decided not to invest in their offer, as did Namita Thapar, who said that she would rather drink fresh juice than a packaged one.

However, Anupam had some stern words for the duo, and said, “I don’t think you understand what is exactly the right food. I think your brand is not working because your diet is just not working. You know jo aap kar rahe ho main usko paap maanta hun (What you are dong, is a sin).” At this point Aman Gupta cut in, “Paap is a heavy word…”

To which Anupam answered, “It’s true. You are giving a diet plan for detox but you are putting sugar and carbohydrates in my body which increases hunger. Health ke naam pe alag alag cheezein bikhr rahe hain market mein (Under the guise of health, different things are being sold in the market). It is not business but cheating in my view.” Peeyush Bansal told them to learn from their mistakes. In the end, no one invested in the brand.

Shark Tank India is streaming on SonyLIV.