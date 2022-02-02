When Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal tied the knot with Bigg Boss 4’s Anchal Kumar. Watch video

Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal has become a popular name with the masses ever since he started appearing on the Sony TV show. While the businessman’s shaadi.com has been responsible for getting many couples married, Anupam himself found his match in the real world. Anupam married Anchal Kumar in a grand wedding in 2013. Anchal, a model and an actor, is known for appearing in Bigg Boss 4 in 2010.

This throwback video of Anchal and Anupam’s wedding appears lavish. The two got married in Jaipur.

Anupam often shares photos with his wife on his Instagram. He recently shared a photo with Anchal from the set of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Anupam and Anchal are parents to daughter Alyssa.

In his wedding, video, Anupam says that he and Anchal were in and out of each other’s lives for seven years and they knew, they were meant to be.

Anchal recently shared this photo with Anupam as he celebrated his birthday.

Anchal often shares photos from their family vacations.

Anchal had previously shared a photo with Salman Khan from her time on Bigg Boss.

Shark Tank India airs on Sony TV, and is also available on SonyLIV.