Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta have a stare-down as they enter bidding war: ‘You don’t let me speak’

Aman Gupta began sulking after Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal joined hands on a deal, in the latest episode of Shark Tank India. The second season of the hit reality show premiered earlier this week.

The second pitch of the episode, from a lockdown business called Patil Kaki, impressed all the ‘sharks’. The two young entrepreneurs were joined by the actual Patil Kaki, who sells Indian snacks via her website. She began the business after her husband lost his job, and asked her son — one of the entrepreneurs — to build a website for her. The young man eventually dropped out of college to focus on the business, and brought his friend along to help out.

They were asking for Rs 40 lakh in exchange of 2.5% equity in the company. They said that they are projected to cross Rs 3 crore in revenue this year, and did over Rs 1 crore last year. All the ‘sharks’ were impressed by the two entrepreneurs’ enthusiasm, and their story. Anupam was the first to present an offer. He offered them Rs 40 lakh for 4% equity, for a Rs 10 crore valuation.

Aman had a couple of questions, but refused to present his offer when asked, because he felt that he wasn’t being allowed to speak. Anupam said that Amam had cut himself off. Both ‘sharks’ bit their tongues as the negotiations continued.

Aman wooed them, and said, “Last year I had invested in a couple of companies. Kerala Chips was doing Rs 20 lakh, guess what they’re doing now — Rs 2 crore, in one year. Let’s Try was at Rs 10 lakh; now, Rs 1 crore. All you need is contacts, you’re smart enough to get the job done on your own.” He offered Rs 40 lakh for 5% equity, at a valuation of Rs 8 crore.

Peyush jumped in, and offered to partner up on the deal at Anupam’s terms. But Aman said that he has no interest in joining hands, and would like to proceed alone. The entrepreneurs took some time to consult among themselves, and returned having made their decision. They went with Anupam and Peyush.