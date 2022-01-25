Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal reacts to allegations that the show is scripted: ‘I’ve heard this myself’

Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, who is appearing on the reality show Shark Tank India as one of the investors or ‘sharks’, spoke about speculation that he is also a producer on the show, and dictates how it should proceed. Shark Tank India is a spinoff of the original American show, which has been running for 13 seasons since 2009.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Anupam Mittal addressed the allegations and said in Hindi, “Absolutely not, absolutely not, absolutely not. I’ve heard this myself, and I wondered, I was was actually producing the show, why wouldn’t I allow myself to eat. The Sony people don’t let me eat or sleep! They make us shoot continuously, they keep us hungry. Why? Because most of the contestants have food companies, and when you’re hungry, you’re likely to invest more money.”

In Shark Tank, entrepreneurs pitch their business propositions to a panel of judges, seeking investment. Shark Tank India also features Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, BoAt co-founder Aman Gupta, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceutical Namita Thapar, MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh and Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics.

In the same interview, Anupam also revealed the gaffe that he made in front of Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati, when he compared their two shows. He said that he told Bachchan that while he makes money for appearing on his show, Anupam has to pay money on Shark Tank.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television. The sharks will also appear on The Kapil Sharma Show this week.