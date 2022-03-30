Shark Tank India fame Aman Gupta’s advice to young entrepreneurs: ‘Important to have an eye for frugality, never shy away’

Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt, recently revealed the marketing strategy that worked the most for his brand. Taking to LinkedIn, Aman, who became a social media sensation with Sony TV’s Shark Tank India Season 1, mentioned that he used to always wear a T-shirt with his company’s logo as he had “no budget” to advertise the brand.

“People who know me, know how many times I’ve worn this same boAt t-shirt across the years. Firstly, much like Steve Jobs’ strategy – it helps save time. But more importantly, I used to wear it for branding: put a larger than life logo of boAt and wore it to malls/ airports etc. It had the best ROI ever, given that I had no budgets to actually advertise the brand initially,” he wrote.

The entrepreneur added that just like everyone else, he also started with nothing. He also said it is “important to have an eye for frugality”.

“Everyone starts with nothing, so did I. It is important to have an eye for frugality – easily accessible resources with great ROI. I recommend young entrepreneurs to never shy away from using resources like social media platforms well, like I used Linkedin; from finding investors to marketing the brand to corporate hiring for boAt Lifestyle,” he concluded. With the post, Aman also announced that he is beginning his journey as a LinkedIn Influencer.

An adaptation of the popular American TV show Shark Tank, Shark Tank India launched last year in December on Sony TV.