scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta reveals he shut down 5 companies before boAt: ‘Jo aap marketing seekh ke aate ho…’

boAt co-founder Aman Gupta recounted his failures as he made his way to becoming a successful entrepreneur. He is currently seen as a judge on Shark Tank India 2.

aman guptaShark Tank India judge Aman Gupta gets candid about his journey. (Photo: Ranveer/YouTube)
Listen to this article
Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta reveals he shut down 5 companies before boAt: ‘Jo aap marketing seekh ke aate ho…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shark Tank India judge and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta has always run a profitable business, ever since his company boAt’s inception, which was nearly half a decade ago. The entrepreneur shared what makes him the successful businessperson he is today, his learnings and his failures along the way.

Speaking to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Aman stated that he had started and closed five companies before work began on boAt, and said since he was young, he was excited to begin a new adventure, not thinking through about other aspects of running a business.

Maine nahi socha, aur bas company start kar di. Confidence and over-confidence me fark aa jata hai. Badi team and badi office bhi liya, par competition bohot zyada tha. And office and team ko manage karne me mere dimag zyada jata tha rather than the business. So I learned that first make a good product other things will fall into place eventually. Aaj mera office is like college ki canteen, I have learned frugality (I did not think too much, and there is a difference between confidence and over-confidence. I opened up a big office, hired a huge team, but all my energy was spent managing that instead of focusing on the product which we were trying to sell. Today, my office looks and feels like a college canteen).”

Also Read |Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar shares difficulties with IVF, reveals she had to take 25 injections: ‘The emotional and physical pain…’

Aman then said that business schools everywhere cannot teach what one learns while working the job. He looked back at the time he began his dream of opening a company and said one day he wishes to pen a book wherein he will put in all his knowledge he has gathered over the years.

“boAt was established when I turned 36. I started with dad at 23, and I learnt a lot of things. I think I should write a book called ‘What they don’t teach you at Indian business schools.’ Jo marketing seekh ke aate ho and jitna use karni padti hai, wo bohot alag hai. Jitna aap gir ke seekh sakte ho na, utna aap kisi aur cheez se nai seekhte, aur main bohot seekha hun apne failures se” (The marketing that you learn at business schools, and the one which you actually have to use in real life are very different from each other. What you learn from failures, is something that cannot really be taught),” Aman concluded.

Also Read
Namita Thapar
Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar shares difficulties with IVF, reveals sh...
vineeta singh
Vineeta Singh recalls moving to Mumbai on a salary of Rs 10,000: 'It was ...
ranbir kapoor
Kapil Sharma asks Ranbir Kapoor if Raha looks more like him or Alia Bhatt...
Jethalal 1200
Taarak Mehta's Dilip Joshi says news of life threat is 'fake': 'But I fou...

Aman Gupta is currently seen as a judge on Shark Tank India 2, alongside Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal. The show airs every Monday-Friday at 10 pm on Sony TV.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 10:40 IST
Next Story

Apple to launch new iMac, iMac Pro, and 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023: Report

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Akshay Kumar the Entertainers tour
Inside Akshay Kumar-led The Entertainers tour with Mouni Roy, Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close