Aman Gupta overplays his hand on Shark Tank India, pitcher ignores his negotiation tactics for Rs 300 cr company: ‘Exit speech toh dene de’
Shark Tank India featured a pitcher who refused to engage with Aman Gupta as he attempted to play mind games ahead of the negotiation.
Shark Tank India is currently streaming its fifth season and the show’s latest episode saw an entrepreneur from Ulhasnagar who came with his streetwear apparel business, and valued his company at Rs 300 crore. Shubham Gupta shared his story with the five sharks – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Kunal Bahl, Mohit Yadav and Namita Thapar – and revealed that his father, who was also involved in the garment business, lost his house and business in 2011 after his business went bankrupt. Shubham joined him in 2012, and eventually launched his own business in 2020.
He introduced his company Bonker Corner, which is a streetwear brand. He shared that his clothing items cost a little less than Westside’s products and is targeted towards consumers who aspire to buy products from Zara and H&M. He revealed that in the last five years, he has not gotten any funding and has managed to launch 19 offline stores, which are all profitable. Shubham was seeking Rs 1.5 crore in exchange for 0.5 percent of his company.
As Anupam Miital and Aman Gupta tried to find faults in his design strategy, Namita Thapar understood his vision and supported him. “Suno sabki, karo apne mann ki (Listen to everyone, but do what you want),” Namita said. Shubham Gupta revealed that he had net sales of Rs 125 crore in the last financial year, and was projected to do Rs 170-180 crore this year. He further noted that profits are expected to be in the range of Rs 30-35 crore.
Namita was quite impressed with the numbers and instantly gave him the exact offer that he wanted. “I’m not asking for royalty today because I want to make it too good for him to refuse,” she said. Anupam bowed out as he said that he couldn’t match Namita’s deal. Mohit also presented an offer but reduced his valuation to Rs 200 crore.
Aman opened his negotiation as he said, “I will give an offer and you will listen to other offers. Then I will say I don’t want to negotiate. We will waste a lot of time doing this. Tell me what I should do?” Upon hearing this, Shubham took a deep breath and turned to Namita and locked the deal. Aman was shocked and was caught off guard as he said, “Yaar, exit speech toh dene de (Let me give an exit speech).” Kunal was yet to make his offer and asked, “We are yet to make offers right?” By this time, Namita had already presented her cheque to Shubham.
As Anupam asked if he wanted to hear other offers, Namita spoke on his behalf and said that he already got the deal. She asked him, “Do you want to hear other offers?” He responded, “Koi de hi nahi raha hai valuation (Nobody is giving me my valuation).” As he stepped out of the tank, Shubham said, “Voh log nahi dene vale the. Maine shakal pe hi dekh lia tha (They were not going to give me my valuation. I could see it on their faces).”
