Aman Gupta overplays his hand on Shark Tank India, pitcher ignores his negotiation tactics for Rs 300 cr company: ‘Exit speech toh dene de’

Shark Tank India is currently streaming its fifth season and the show’s latest episode saw an entrepreneur from Ulhasnagar who came with his streetwear apparel business, and valued his company at Rs 300 crore. Shubham Gupta shared his story with the five sharks – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Kunal Bahl, Mohit Yadav and Namita Thapar – and revealed that his father, who was also involved in the garment business, lost his house and business in 2011 after his business went bankrupt. Shubham joined him in 2012, and eventually launched his own business in 2020.

He introduced his company Bonker Corner, which is a streetwear brand. He shared that his clothing items cost a little less than Westside’s products and is targeted towards consumers who aspire to buy products from Zara and H&M. He revealed that in the last five years, he has not gotten any funding and has managed to launch 19 offline stores, which are all profitable. Shubham was seeking Rs 1.5 crore in exchange for 0.5 percent of his company.