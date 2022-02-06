Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta gets memed by Manchester City, fans go ‘Indian admin OP’

Shark Tank India fans have been entertained by memes on the show almost as much as the show itself. On Saturday, they were in for another surprise when the official Instagram account of English football club Manchester City shared a new meme, featuring Portuguese player João Cancelo channelling his inner Aman Gupta.

Gupta, the co-founder of BoAt, is one of the ‘sharks’ or investors on the reality show, which became a runaway success after its debut last year. He often says, “Haan main de dunga, tu tension mat le (Yes, I will give you the money, don’t stress)” on the show. “When João is asked about his next @mancity assist 😉 #SharkTankIndia,” the post was captioned, prompting fans to wonder if the admin is an Indian. “Indian admin OP,” one fan wrote.

“Man City Admin is the best,” a fan wrote in the comments section. “I am loving these Indian memes,” another fan commented, while yet another fan quipped, João ‘Aman Cancelo’.

Shark Tank India is based on the American original, which has been running successfully for 13 seasons since 2009. The show also featured entrepreneurs such as Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal. The first season of the show ended on Friday.

The show’s popularity has been fuelled by viral memes, as well as its availability on the streaming platform SonyLIV, marking a departure from how audiences consume content, and more important, which audiences consume content.