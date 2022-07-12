scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta meets Tom Cruise at Wimbledon: ‘Fan moment for me’

Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta shared a selfie with Tom Cruise from the Wimbledon final, leaving his friends and fans excited.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 12, 2022 1:15:52 pm
aman gupta, tom cruiseShark Aman Gupta was in the UK for the Wimbledon final. (Photo: Aman/Instagram)

Just like many celebrities, Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta was also at the Wimbledon finals. And while he must have enjoyed the thrilling matches, he also got to live a fan moment as he bumped into Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

Sharing a selfie with the Mission Impossible actor, the boAt co-founder and CMO wrote on Instagram, “Fan moment for me meeting the legend @tomcruise. Jerry Maguire is my all time favourite movie and I couldn’t resist telling him that. ☺️.” In the photo, while Tom looked dashing in his grey suit, Aman looked charming in his beige checkered jacket, flaunting a salt-and-pepper stubble.

Also Read |Shark Tank India fame Aman Gupta’s advice to young entrepreneurs: ‘Important to have an eye for frugality, never shy away’

While fans were excited about this meeting, his friends too joined in to celebrate the moment. The Kapil Sharma Show star Kiku Sharda wrote, “Lucky you 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼.” One of Aman’s followers also mentioned how when she met him, that was a fan moment for her. “I remember when I had my fan moment when I met you at Flipkart HQ’s in Bangalore. ❤️simple pleasures in life😍,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aman Gupta (@boatxaman)

 

Social media users also had a field day cracking jokes about the meet-up. “Cruise🚢 and Boat ⛵,” wrote one, while another added, “Woah! You made an impossible mission – POSSIBLE! Crazyyy 🔥.” Many even questioned Aman if he gifted boAt merchandise to Tom or planned to sign him as the brand ambassador.

Must Read |Best Hindi web-series of 2022 so far: Rocket Boys, Panchayat 2, Gullak 3 lead the race

Earlier sharing photos from his visit at the final match, Aman had posted on Instagram, “Everytime I watched Wimbledon Final on TV, I used to say to myself that One day I will also go there. Today was my #HumBheeDekhLenge day 😉☺️🙏 #WimbledonFinal2022.” The photos had him pose in front of the gate and even take selfies from the stand. He also shared a couple of clips of the match that was eventually won by Novak Djokovic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aman Gupta (@boatxaman)

 

Apart from Tom Cruise, Kate Winslet, Tom Hiddleston, Prince William, Andrew Garfield and David Beckham were also seen at the Wimbledon finals. On the other hand, Bollywood stars Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora were also spotted cheering from the stands.

Aman Gupta was one of the ‘sharks’ on Sony TV’s Shark Tank India. The channel recently announced its second season, which is set to kickstart sometime by end of the year. Along with him, entrepreneurs Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar were also part of the funding panel.

