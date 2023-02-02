Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta impressed by kid who names him, his company in answer sheet: ‘Petition to make this change…’

BoAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta is quite a favourite among the youth for his cool persona and witty one-liners. Presently seen as one of the ‘sharks’ on Shark Tank India 2, the businessman has always maintained that he wants the world to know about his brand. So much so that he often says that he wants the next generation to spell boAt from ‘B’ starting from school.

Aman was thus touched when a school kid used him and his company while framing a sentence in school. He shared the photo using Shah Rukh Khan’s song “Bas itna sa khwab hai” and wrote, “A for Apple B for boAt. Petition to make this change in all text books…. .”

A social media user had posted a photo of his son’s answer sheet where he was asked to frame sentences of his own. The words included ‘happy, money and boat’. While most kids would have written a sentence using boat in reference to a mode of transport, the child answered, “Boat is a brand of headphone by Aman Gupta’. The teacher marked the sentence correct with a tick on the paper.

The father had posted a picture of the same, hinting that the family watches Shark Tank India. Tagging Aman Gupta, he wrote, “My son Anvay’s answer sheet😂 After effects of Shark Tank. @boatxaman hope your purpose is served😃(A for apple,B for boAt) Teacher shocked Anvay rocked😎 Expectation:Boat is a mode of transport. Reality: .”

The star businessman replied on the post, “😂 Smart kid. Let’s get this change done overall in all books now. 😉.”

This is not the first time Shark Tank India has had an influence on a young mind. In an earlier chat with indianexpress.com, another shark Vineeta Singh (Sugar Cosmetic) recalled a heartwarming experience of interacting with a young girl. She said, “I was with my kids in a park when an eight-year-old spotted me from her building. She came down, spoke to me about her love for the show, and shared how she wanted to be an entrepreneur when she grows up. That’s the moment I realised the impact the show has. It was far bigger than the investment and businesses that we invested in. And that is what really is going to matter in the long run.”