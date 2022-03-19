Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal quits ‘bandargiri’ on Holi, Ashneer Grover celebrates festival of colours with kids. See pictures

Shark Tank India‘s Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, and Vineeta Singh rang in the festival of Holi with zest. All of them shared pictures and videos from their respective Holi celebrations with their families and friends on social media.

Aman Gupta, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, rang in the festival of colours with his wife Priya Dagar and two daughters, Adaa and Miraya Gupta. He was also joined by some of his friends. Sharing the pictures and a couple of boomerangs on Instagram, Aman wrote, “Let the child in you be free this Holi and forever. Don’t Hold back. Just Let Go. Happy Holi.” As the entrepreneur posted the photos, his many fans wished him a ‘Happy Holi’. One of them also joked, “Gaane toh jordar baje hoge…bass boosted boat pro max🚀”

Ashneer Grover, who got popular for his reactions to the investors’ business ideas on Shark Tank India, celebrated Holi with his kids at home. He shared a video of his son and daughter throwing water balloons at each other. Ashneer captioned the video, “Holi fun! Hit and a miss.”

Vineeta, CEO of Sugar cosmetics, posted photos of herself with her husband and her children and wrote, “Happy Holi, folks”. In the pictures, the family was drenched in the colours of Holi.

Anupam shared a throwback picture with his wife Anchal Kumar and wrote, “Ise kehte hain … bandar 🐵 mere andar. A throwback Holi picture from a few years ago, while I was still a monkey and our little puchka @alyssamittal had not yet come into our lives. Since then, @anchalkumar24 has trained me well 😅🥲😜 Bandargiri bandh 😇” Later, Anchal posted a couple of photos of Anupam enjoying the festival with daughter Alyssa Mittal in the kids’ pool.

Ghazal Alagh, who recently welcomed her second child, posted an adorable picture of her son’s feet while wishing her followers on the occasion of Holi.

Shark Tank India, a business reality show that started airing in December last year, had its finale last month. It became quite popular among the audience and led to a meme-fest on social media.