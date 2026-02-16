Shark Tank India 5 pitchers disappointed with ‘edited’ episode, say only Viraj Bahl kept his promise: ‘Namita Thapar didn’t understand our idea’

After impressing the Sharks in Shark Tank India 5 with their futuristic idea, VKYD founders were in for disappointment when they saw crucial parts of their pitch edited from th final cut, however, in an exclusive interview they spoke about how this stint benefitted them in other ways.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
6 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 01:36 PM IST
VKYD founders on Shark Tank India 5 experience and Viraj BahlVKYD founders share their Shark Tank India 5 experience, praise Viraj Bahl (Photos: YouTube Screengrab)
Make us preferred source on Google

18-year-old Arjun Goel and his father, Sanjay Goel, appeared on Shark Tank India 5 to pitch their brand VKYD. A digital fashion brand inspired by the avatars that exist on the gaming platform Roblox, VKYD designs outfits that can help one twin with their virtual avatar in real life. The founders came to the tank asking for funding of Rs 1 crore for 10 percent equity. While the Delhi-based pitchers failed to get a deal, they did impress the Sharks and left with a promise from Varun Alagh, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Kunal Bahl, and Viraj Bahl to meet them again. Now, in an exclusive interview with SCREEN, VKYD’s co-founder, Sanjay Goel, revealed that only Viraj kept his promise to meet them. Arjun and Sanjay also expressed disappointment over the edited episode.

VKYD founders says crucial moments edited out

While the Sharks lauded Arjun and Sanjay for their futuristic idea, many of them said that they didn’t fully understand the concept. Given that it was a digital brand with a complicated commerce trail, Varun, Namita, Vineeta, and others were not confident to invest. Sharing his views on the feedback from the judges, Sanjay Goel said, “Arjun was really disappointed about certain things. It worked towards our disadvantage that the Sharks didn’t understand, and were not able to relate to it because they are from such businesses where there are not so many parts. It was difficult for them to gauge all of it. One and a half hours was less for us to explain these things; so four sharks didn’t understand the idea. Kunal did, but his investing experience is so high.”

Also Read: ‘Tastes like chemical’: Namita Thapar slams beverage brand 3 Sisters; Viraj Bahl-Varun Alagh question ‘cluttered’ vision

Arjun also expressed disappointment over one of his crucial answers not making it to the final cut of the pitch. He said, “Vineeta had asked a baller question, and I answered it, but it didn’t make the final cut. She asked me what my backup plan was, and I told her about my vision. They couldn’t show that, but I was really looking forward to seeing that answer on TV.” Sanjay further added, “They have limited time, and Shar Tank India is a reality show; so a lot of decisions are taken not just by the business team, but the creative team too. We are happy to see the traction and interest from people even after the pitch that aired.”

‘Seemed very difficult to meet the Sharks again’

While Sanjay and Arjun walked out of the tank without funding, in his exit video, Sanjay said he wasn’t sure if he would approach the Sharks again once their business scales. Explaining how his words were edited just to grab attention, Sanjay shared, “That was again the creative team’s genius, I believe, no man can cross the same river twice.  In life, I have seen investors give a standard statement that they would meet you later, and on national TV, I didn’t want to give a wrong message that they genuinely meet outside. My point was that it seemed very difficult to meet them again, and two days before the episode aired, Viraj’s team connected with us to meet; no one else did that, despite promising to meet us.”

He further shared, “All of us get busy in our lives, and God is the provider, not the Sharks, so what I meant was if it were these Sharks or someone else who would be a source of investment for us. That line was edited and made smaller on TV.” Sanjay further lauded Viraj for meeting them after the show, and said, “Viraj has been so kind and helpful, he called us and has promised to keep a watch on the business as it grows. Viraj has also invited Arjun to meet him often and share the progress and issues. Viraj also said that he and Kunal might come together if they see more traction happening. He also sent a bouquet and lots of gifts for Arjun. Viraj kept his promise, and it felt nice seeing that.”

Also Read | Anupam Mittal calls stubborn Shark Tank India 5 pitcher ‘khula saand’, Varun Alagh says he won’t be able to get married

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india) 

The Shark Tank India impact

Like many founders, Sanjay and Arjun have also reaped positive outcomes from the show. Talking about how appearing on Shark Tank India 5 benefitted them, Arjun shared, “We got good marketing from the show, and hiring became a lot easier. We are getting people with the required skill set quite easily. A lot of relevant VCs and investors from across the globe have also started reaching out, and we have started getting commitments from a lot of people. So much organic traction has come. Sales have not been impacted so much; we didn’t benefit from that since our market is in the US. But Roblox has reached out to us. ” Sanjay also added, “Shark Tank India was about raising funds, and because of this show, other investors found us. The show took us to the right people. We have gotten small commitments from people, but we cannot talk about that as of  now.”

He also lauded the Shark Tank India team and said, “The team is great, they are very professional, they helped us grow indirectly. While preparing, we got clarity, some numbers that we mentioned on the show, we were not that serious about those. But because they ask for lots of proof and documentary evidence for whatever we speak on the tank, for that we had to deliberately research. That research gave us a lot of clarity and helped us prepare a 3-year road map.”

Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
facebook
twitter
instagram

Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Randhir Kapoor joked about asking Kareena Kapoor-Karisma to adopt him after leaving them, wife Babita to fend for themselves
kareena karisma babita randhir Kapoor
Priyanka Chopra recalls waiting 15 hours on Hollywood set; was 'dealing with a lot in India': 'I was just trying to survive'
Priyanka Chopra
O Romeo BO day 3: Shahid Kapoor's film registers Rs 30.1 cr opening weekend
Shahid Kapoor starre O Romeo box office collection
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Congress
‘Question of self-respect’: Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah quits party ahead of polls
Nicobar Mega Project
NGT clears Nicobar mega project, cites ‘adequate safeguards’ in environmental nod
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
kareena karisma babita randhir Kapoor
Randhir Kapoor joked about asking Kareena Kapoor-Karisma to adopt him after leaving them, wife Babita to fend for themselves
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Yogita Aaryamann
Yogita Bihani reveals morning routine, shares two things she does every day: 'Aaryamann drinks coffee'
AI impact summit
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
Must Read
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah masterclass in Colombo: the fast bowler Pakistan wishes they had produced
But great fast bowlers take the surface out of the equation. Like Bumrah. (AP Photo)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
AI impact summit
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Meta plans to upgrade AI glasses with facial recognition in major policy shift: Report
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, hint at a future where wearables play a central role in how we interact with AI. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
Yogita Bihani reveals morning routine, shares two things she does every day: 'Aaryamann drinks coffee'
Yogita Aaryamann
Advertisement
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement