Anupam Mittal tells Shark Tank India pitchers, ‘aapne bahut papad bele hai’; offers Rs 2 cr deal for Rs 90 lakh ask

Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta’s dynamics on Shark Tank India 5 have been very interesting to witness. While the two are at loggerheads sometimes, occasionally, they even team up for deals. In the latest episode, they locked in a joint deal worth Rs 2 crores despite the founders asking for an investment of Rs 90 lakhs. Founders of a cleaning product called Urban Wipes appeared in the tank, sharing their high-rated range of cleaning products. Their story of building the brand left Anupam Mittal and Kunal Bahl quite impressed.

What are Urban Wipes?

Urban Wipes is an acid-free cleaning solution product range founded by Jaipur-based Dr Renu Mathur and her daughters, Samridhi and Aapurva. Sharing how the product was born out of Renu challenging her late husband to come up with a cleaning solution that is hassle-free. Unfortunately, after making a product that made home cleaning easier, Renu lost her husband in 2017, and their small business also shut down. But in 2023, her children decided to fulfill their late father’s dream and revived the product in 2023.

So far, Urban Wipes have made lifetime sales of Rs 10 crores. Claiming that they become bestsellers on any platform they partner with, the founders came on the tank asking for an investment of Rs 90 lakhs in return for 2 percent equity, placing the valuation at Rs 45 crores. Sharing their story further, Renu said her late husband was a chemical engineer; his factory shut down in 1998. They started their own business and launched a washing powder in 2000. In 2006, they shifted to Jaipur for growth. Renu started coaching classes at home because she had to look after the kids. She also used to teach in colleges and write for magazines.

Listening to this, Anupam Mittal lauded her and said, “Aapne bade papad bele hai, sahi mein aapne bohot mehnat ki hai.” After Aapurva and Samridhi also spoke about their educational backgrounds and work experience, Kunal Bahl lauded Renu Mathur and said, “It’s very inspiring to see that you got your daughters so educated.”

After the founders revealed that their father had written down all formulations for the products in his diary, which also helped them build the brand, Anupam added, “Yeh ekdum movie type ka scene hai, it’s quite tremendous.”

Further in the pitch, the founders revealed that their product is skin-friendly and a bestseller on e-commerce platforms. They revealed how people put reviews lauding the project; they have 35000 reviews and a 4.1 rating, and they were also awarded bestseller by Amazon last year. While Anupam said, “Aapne papa ka sapna sach mein poora kar diya,” Aman pointed out flaws in their packaging, “Badi hi fuddu packaging hai.”

Revealing that their 16 percent EBITDA is positive, the founders share that they made a sale of Rs 6.08 crores in 2025-26.

Anupam Mittal says ‘You can kill it’

Soon after the founders share their sales data, Aman makes the first offer. He says, “I like your team, I will give you an offer. Rs 90 lakhs for 5 percent.” Anupam says, “Mera offer le gaye,” and adds, “You guys are really sweet, and the product needs a lot of work in terms of branding and packaging. Until you make a 100 crore company, you should not look at offline sales or launching detergents. You can kill it on Q-commerce and E-commerce.” He gives an offer for Rs 1 crore for 5 percent equity palcing the valuation at Rs 20 crores.

Mohit Yadav also dished out the same offer and added, “Kitchen cleaner is your hero product; you should only focus on that. It has huge potential.” Kunal Bahl opted out of the negotiations, stating he didn’t see it as a brand. He said, “A lot of founders don’t realize that getting into quick commerce now has become 10x harder. The stage at which this business is right now, you’ll have made incredible progress, but it seems like a product to me, more than a brand. I am not clear how the journey from product to brand will be, so I am out for today.” Namita also opted out, stating that the founders already had three offers.

Later, when the founders negotiated and demanded that Mohit, Anupam, and Aman come together in return for 3 percent equity, Mohit Yadav backed out of the deal. Eventually, Anupam and Aman gave a combined offer of Rs 2 crores for 10 percent equity. Aman said, “The offer we made was fair, because there is a lot of work this needs, so we will give you Rs 2 crores for 10 percent.” Anupam added, “This product needs to become a brand, and it needs the right distribution strategy to scale.”

After they refused to negotiate further, the founders locked the deal for a valuation of Rs 2o crores, giving Aman and Anupam 10 equity.