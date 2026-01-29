Shark Tank India pitcher quit family’s Rs 2,000 cr business to set up brand, angry Aman Gupta blasts him for ‘illogical’ Rs 150 cr valuation

Shark Tank India 5's latest episode saw a pitcher who got love from all the Sharks for his product but his 'illogical' Rs 150 crore valuation had him walking out of the Shark Tank with no deal and questions about his math.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 11:24 AM IST
Aman Gupta on Shark Tank India Season 5Aman Gupta on Shark Tank India Season 5. (Photo: SonyLIV)
Shark Tank India is currently in the midst of its fifth season and a recent episode saw an entrepreneur from Delhi who came in with his company of premium mixers, Sepoy and Co. Angad Soni presented his business in front of Kunal Bahl, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Mohit Yadav and Namita Thapar as he sought an investment of Rs 3 crore in exchange for 2 percent of his company, valuing them at Rs 150 crore.

The pitch started well as the sharks were quite impressed by the products but went downhill soon after as they were shocked to hear about his valuation. All the sharks were impressed by the product and particularly liked the branding and packaging, along with the design of the bottle. Angad shared that he previously worked in his family business which manufactures components for tractors and construction machines. That company, he said, is listed on the stock exchange and it’s valued at Rs 2,000 crore.

As the sharks started grilling Angad for his numbers, he revealed that he made his first sale in 2018, and said that he is projected to do a business of around Rs 20 crore this year. He also revealed that he had not raised any funding yet. Upon asking about the bottling plant of the product, Angad revealed that he overlooks that business as well, but it was not a part of the business that he was pitching on the show. Anupam raised an objection to this as he pointed out that he would be having “sleepless nights” if he invested in this company as the two companies work closely together, but he won’t have any stake in it. Kunal asked if Angad would be willing to merge the two companies and while he agreed to it, but it wasn’t something that he was willing to discuss on the spot.

ALSO READ | Shark Tank India judge failed 5 times before building Rs 700-cr net worth at 40, survived on wife’s earnings

Anupam asked Angad about his 5-year-plan with the company and the pitcher said that he plans to make it a Rs 100-150 crore company, which angered Anupam. He questioned the Rs 150 crore valuation again, since that would be the company’s worth in the next five years, and presently, the business was nowhere close to it. “If you are going to be worth 100-150 crore 5 years later, how is that your valuation today?” he asked.

Namita, Mohit and Kunal got out of the negotiations soon after Anupam. Aman questioned Angad’s “illogical thinking” and asked, “What are you doing? Why are you doing this? The structure of the company is illogical… Illogical thinking in what you do.” He praised the product but added that just making a good profit wasn’t enough to make a profitable business.

Sepoy and Co walked away without a deal.

