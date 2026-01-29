Shark Tank India pitcher quit family’s Rs 2,000 cr business to set up brand, angry Aman Gupta blasts him for ‘illogical’ Rs 150 cr valuation

Shark Tank India is currently in the midst of its fifth season and a recent episode saw an entrepreneur from Delhi who came in with his company of premium mixers, Sepoy and Co. Angad Soni presented his business in front of Kunal Bahl, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Mohit Yadav and Namita Thapar as he sought an investment of Rs 3 crore in exchange for 2 percent of his company, valuing them at Rs 150 crore.

The pitch started well as the sharks were quite impressed by the products but went downhill soon after as they were shocked to hear about his valuation. All the sharks were impressed by the product and particularly liked the branding and packaging, along with the design of the bottle. Angad shared that he previously worked in his family business which manufactures components for tractors and construction machines. That company, he said, is listed on the stock exchange and it’s valued at Rs 2,000 crore.