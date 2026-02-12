Shark Tank India 5 pitchers remind Kunal Bahl of ‘local property dealer’, ask ‘aap pe trust kaise aayega’: ‘Name reminds of a fraud company’

PropFTX founders face the heat on Shark Tank India 5 as Kunal Bahl links their name to the FTX scandal. Discover why the Sharks rejected this Rs 66cr real estate pitch.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 05:17 PM IST
kunal bahl shark tank indiaKunal Bahl (L) with Shark Tank India pitcher. (Photo: SonyLIV)
Make us preferred source on Google

Shark Tank India Season 5 recently saw a real estate venture which claimed that they are going to revolutionise the concept of ‘fractional’ ownership in India. The two founders from Bengaluru described their company, PropFTX, as a “digital real estate investment platform” where people can buy a small fraction of a large property, along with other parties, and enjoy rental yield. However, the sharks pointed out various flaws in the business model and Kunal Bahl was quick to point out that their company’s name would remind people of a “fraud company” from the US whose founder is currently serving jail time.

Rajeev Chhabra and Varun Singhi, the founders of PropFTX came in seeking Rs 1 crore in exchange for 1.5 percent of the company, valuing it at Rs 66.67 crore. Their company is still in its pre-revenue stage. Varun Alagh asked how their model works and the founders explained that if there is a property worth Rs 100 crore, they can divide the fractions between 200 parties maximum. After they have these interested parties, they form a private limited company and in this case, everyone would pay Rs 50 lakh each. When Namita Thapar asked about how their liquidity model works, the founder said that the property can only be sold if 70 percent of the co-owners are interested in selling the property, or if that doesn’t happen, the owners can list their sale on the website. The sharks pointed out that in this case, the deal would be dependent on market forces as no one would be interested in buying on a pro-rata basis if there is no demand for the property in the market.

ALSO READ | Shark Tank India pitchers organise romantic date for Ghazal and Varun Alagh, turn down Anupam Mittal’s Rs 8 cr offer

Kunal Bahl then asked why a customer would trust them with their hard earned money. Varun added, “The more I listen to you, the more I feel like I am talking to a local property dealer. You think about your consumer and tell me that when they look at you, they are looking at a website. What kind of trust are they getting through that makes them invest their money here?” He added, “Agar maine Rs 50,000 ya Rs 1 lakh laga diye aur saal bhar baad yeh company band ho gayi toh? Uske baad meri pvt ltd company 200 logo ke sath jinko main janta hi nahi. Aur ab main dhoodhnta fir raha hu ki kaun kahan pe hai, isko mil ke bechein, nikalein. Mere ko kaise trust aayega ki yeh sab nahi hoga mere sath? (If I invest Rs 50,000 or Rs 1 lakh and if you shut your company after 1 year. And then I am looking for the 200 people with whom I have a private limited company, who are all strangers. Then I am looking for them to sell this property. How will I trust that this won’t happen to me?)”

ALSO READ | Shark Tank India 5 pitcher asks Anupam Mittal if Shaadi.com guarantees safety as his business is rejected, Aman Gupta says, ‘Kabhi bhi kaand ho sakta hai’

The founders then explained their business model, which made it very clear that their revenue would primarily come from the builders, and not the individuals buying the property. The sharks said that their real customers in this case were the builders, and the company appeared like it was made to serve them.

Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Varun Alagh all bowed out fo the negotiations. Kunal Bahl then pointed out the biggest mistrust with the company, which was their name. Kunal said that FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange from the US, went through a major scandal a couple of years ago and their founder was in jail. “Why did you not change your name?” he asked and added, “FTX is a scam and fraud company and their founder is in jail.” He said that any customer who looks them up will be redirected to the article about FTX’s fraud which would hurt their business as well.

 

 

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Juhi Chawla
Shark Tank India pitchers organise romantic date for Ghazal and Varun Alagh, turn down Anupam Mittal's Rs 8 cr offer: 'Bade khiladi ho'
Anupam Mittal loses Rs 8 crore deal on Shark Tank India 5
Before O'Romeo, revisiting Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, an epic romance unfolding against the fiercest tides of violence
Rangoon
After Aayush receives threat, FWICE demands meeting with Maharashtra CM
Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rafale
DAC clears proposal to buy 114 Rafale jets from France, 90 to be manufactured in India
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey said he mentioned in the notice that Rahul Gandhi has engaged with the Soros Foundation
BJP moves substantive motion against Rahul Gandhi; demands life-long ban
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Anupam Mittal loses Rs 8 crore deal on Shark Tank India 5
Shark Tank India pitchers organise romantic date for Ghazal and Varun Alagh, turn down Anupam Mittal's Rs 8 cr offer: 'Bade khiladi ho'
He was assaulted, administered intoxicants, and taken to a temple in Morwa
Bihar Police aspirant abducted and drugged in latest ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ shocker
malaysian man sells AI dot com domain
Malaysian entrepreneur bought AI.com domain for Rs 300 in 1993, sells it for Rs 634 crore: ‘Greatest ROI in history’
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NAM T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
Zaheer Khan Sagarika Ghatge
Zaheer Khan says he had to 'officially' meet Sagarika Ghatge's parents: 'We ended up sitting and chatting for...'
A Sony Blu-ray Disc recorder on display, as the company confirms it will end shipments of all recorder models from February 2026.
The end of an era: Sony stops making Blu-ray recorders are streaming wins the war
Must Read
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NAM T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
The end of an era: Sony stops making Blu-ray recorders are streaming wins the war
A Sony Blu-ray Disc recorder on display, as the company confirms it will end shipments of all recorder models from February 2026.
Microsoft fixes Notepad flaw that could allow attackers hijack your Windows PC
The Notepad flaw could allow attackers to exploit Markdown files to trigger unauthorized actions on Windows systems.
ASUS Zenbook S16, Zenbook 14 and new Vivobook lineup go on sale in India
ASUS says the new devices embody its “design you can feel” philosophy. Additionally, the Zenbook S16 and Zenbook 14 devices come with ultra-thin designs and ASUS’s Ceraluminum chassis. (Image: ASUS)
Zaheer Khan says he had to 'officially' meet Sagarika Ghatge's parents: 'We ended up sitting and chatting for...'
Zaheer Khan Sagarika Ghatge
Advertisement
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement